Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. jogs back to the dugout during a game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City on Sept. 24, 2026. Dominick Williams/file/dowilliams@kcstar.com

Bobby Witt Jr. lunged to his right, reached for the baseball as his lower half slid to the ground and then initially began to throw from his knees. It’s the kind of play he’s made look routine over the past half-decade.

This time, though, the baseball didn’t leave his hand.

This was June inside Kauffman Stadium, and rather than firing to a base, Witt felt something fire in his knee.

“Right when it happened,” he would say much later, “I’m like, ‘I’m done.’”

At some point, whether it be a year or two or perhaps longer down the line, Witt believes he will look back on the 2026 season as an education.

The study? He learned how to adjust — or, in some cases, how not to adjust — when his body failed him. A back injury followed that knee ailment, because he stood in the batter’s box trying not to make the knee worse. The season became something of a grind, for player and team alike.

Why rehash this now?

Well, it’s the backdrop for the worst Bobby Witt Jr. season in three years — which just so happens to still be among the best in baseball.

Witt finished third place in the American League Most Valuable Player voting Thursday night, one year after taking fourth, two years after finishing second and three after taking seventh.

He is on a generational run, disappointing 2026 season be damned, which is actually kind of underselling it. Witt has compiled a 25.5 fWAR over the past three seasons, the best three-year stretch in Royals history — surpassing a George Brett stretch from 1978-80.

Oh, but one tiny edge to Brett: He won.

The Royals were 274-212 (.564) from 1978-80, with a trip to the American League Championship Series in one of those seasons and another to the World Series.

Over these past three seasons — those featuring Witt as their star — the Royals are 237-249 (.488), with one playoff appearance that ended in the American League Division Series. It was an exhilarating 2024 turnaround, but we’re left to wonder if it was more mirage than omen.

Maybe winning was a tad easier a half-century ago — there were slightly fewer teams, and the gap between the payroll haves and have-notes was a bit thinner.

But the point is the same. The Royals have been waiting more than a generation for this type of player.

The consistency around him lags behind.

“I think when I’m at my best is whenever we’re winning,” Witt said in a Zoom call this week, answering a question about the team after being asked about himself. “... And so I think the next step is just getting back to doing that.

“I think we need to do that sooner rather than later.”

This is the flip side of the trade deadline conversation, or even difference of opinion, that we had over the summer. The Royals held tight to their starting pitching staff at the trade deadline, all but telling teams not to call. They instead determined their window absolutely is now, because that player is here now.

Well, then the time better be now. It would be a shame to waste, right?

That has been a driving force, maybe even the driving force, behind big-picture strategy for an organization that declined an opportunity for a reset and instead marched ahead. Look, it’s not as though that belief defies logic — in Witt, the Royals have the general to follow.

But the team needs to follow.

Witt led the American League in Fangraphs’ version of WAR this season at 7.0, a lower number than typically paces a league. Yet pace it did. But it did not pace the Royals above their counterparts. They finished last in the American League Central.

They are the first AL team to have baseball’s leader in fWAR and take last place since the 2004 Seattle Mariners, when Ichiro Suzuki led the league in fWAR

Mike Trout hasn’t won a playoff game with the Angels, either, despite a five-year stretch as the fWAR leader. He also did not take last. It’s not much of an accomplishment, because the Trout years are precisely the cautionary tale. The Angels had a once-in-a-generation player, and then even two of them, and they had nothing to show for it.

That’s what the Royals are trying to avoid. They can’t ask anything more of their star. He can demand a lot more of them — figuratively, at least.

If the Royals’ game plan hinges on maximizing the prime window of the best player in baseball over the past three years combined — the one who considers a season with a third-place finish in the MVP voting to be a disappointment — they quite obviously have a lot of work to do.

They were 69-93 a year ago. This can’t be an idle offseason, because last year’s group wasn’t good enough.

They have planted their flag in the pitching market, more immediately in the bullpen, but they need help in the rotation — all during an offseason in which a lockout looms.

It’s tricky.

It’s also critical.

The Royals believe they can compete now, which only intensifies the importance of getting everything right now.

They have the star.

They need to build the adequate supporting cast.