From left, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Downs; and Falcons quarterback Michael Penix. IMAGN/Reuters file photos

The game-winning play in the Chiefs’ most recent victory over the Atlanta Falcons was provided by linebacker Nick Bolton.

He dropped Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson for a 3-yard loss on fourth-and-1 at the Chiefs’ 13 with 56 seconds remaining. And then Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes knelt three times to preserve the visitors’ 22-17 triumph at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons’ running back and Chiefs linebacker are set to collide again on Sunday, and the object for Bolton and Chiefs remains the same: contain Robinson, one of the NFL’s most talented players. He enters the game leading the league in rushing yards, with 880 (the Chiefs’ Kenneth Walker leads in yards per game, with 109).

“It’s all about building a wall, setting an edge, and the most important thing against (Robinson) is tracking the hip,” said Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Tracking the hip?

Robinson excels at redirecting plays inside that are designed to go outside.

“You start chasing the outside and get turned, that’s when he goes downhill,” Spagnuolo said. “That’s why we’re preaching this week about tracking hips, so when he decides to cut it back we can eliminate some of his explosive runs.”

The Chiefs have experienced mixed success against the run this season. In Week 2, Jonathan Taylor of the Colts went for 92 yards and tacked on another 40 yards in receptions.

The Seahawks’ Emanuel Wilson rushed for 100 yards against the Chiefs in Seattle a few weeks ago. Last weekend against the Chiefs, the Jets got off to a strong start, rushing for 99 yards in the first half before trailing off as they fell behind.

But the Chiefs also have held four opponents under 80 rushing yards. They surrender 3.6 yards per attempt. Robinson averages 5.2.

“He can break the big one any time his hands are on the ball,” said Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. “So for us it’s about playing with discipline.”

Here’s what else to watch when the Chiefs visit the Falcons on Sunday. Kickoff is noon (Central Time) and the game will be televised by CBS (Channel 5 TV in Kansas City).

Chiefs player to watch: receiver Josh Downs

How many plays and targets will Downs see in his Chiefs debut? Let’s look at other years in which the Chiefs traded for a wide receiver during the season.

In 2024, when the Chiefs added DeAndre Hopkins, he caught two passes in three targets. But in the next game, Hopkins caught eight passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Two years earlier, Kadarius Toney caught two short passes in his debut, then pulled in four for 57 yards and a touchdown in his next game.

If form holds, look for Downs to make a bigger splash next week.

Falcons player to watch: safety DeMarcco Hellams

When the Falcons traded All-Pro safety Jesse Bates to the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, Hellams knew he was next man up.

“I feel like I came into the league to take every day to prepare like a starter,” Hellams told reporters in Atlanta, “and when my moment comes, to be ready for it.”

The fourth-year pro has played mostly special teams with the Falcons. He’ll be tested by Mahomes and the Chiefs’ passing attack — which adds Josh Downs, obtained in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts this week.

The Chiefs haven’t completed a deep ball since Tyquan Thornton was lost to an injury in Week 4. Is this the weekend Mahomes connects long-range again?

Special teams: Falcons kicker Jake Moody

The Chiefs are standing by their kicker, Harrison Butker, through tough times. At least this week. The Falcons, meanwhile, have moved on from theirs.

Nick Folk was released this week after starting the season 13 of 18 on field-goal attempts, which is better than Butker’s 12-of-19 rate. Folk had made 107 field goal attempts inside the 40 until missing a 38-yarder against the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend. He had missed only one field goal in each of the previous three years.

Moody was signed off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad and will handle the Falcons’ placekicking duties against the Chiefs.