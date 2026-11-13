Why Josh Downs is different from the Chiefs' past midseason trade acquisitions

Chiefs wide receiver Josh Downs catches a pass during practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 in Kansas City. Dominick Williams/dowilliams@kcstar.com

The Chiefs held a walkthrough Wednesday morning, a low-intensity rehearsal of the offensive playbook. So, naturally, Patrick Mahomes decided to stick alongside Josh Downs — functioning as the teacher for a new wide receiver on his first day in the building.

The quarterback thought he sensed something.

“He’s picking up stuff quickly,” Mahomes observed. “He’s definitely a smart football player. I (don’t) think it will be a long time until he’s really getting utilized in the offense.”

That’s the question we’re asking now, isn’t it?

How quickly can Josh Downs make a difference in the offense?

The Chiefs have had a head start on the answer. General manager Brett Veach and the front office spent weeks analyzing the wide receiver trade market, and it should go without saying that question remained forefront of mind.

After the trade, head coach Andy Reid broke away from his usual game preparation routine to watch film of one player: his newest one.

There was a lot, in other words, put into making sure Downs would be a fit before he arrived in Kansas City.

But at some point in his first news conference evaluating their newest acquisition, Reid had to acknowledge this: The Chiefs can’t possibly know, at least not for certain, how this will play out.

“You don’t know until they’re here and doing it,” Reid said. “He seems like a sharp kid, but let’s give him a chance to get no the field, right? But all I’ve heard and seen to this point is he’ll be a nice fit.”

So if we can’t know for certain, where does that leave us?

Well, history can be a guidepost.

There have been plenty of wide receivers involved in midseason, deadline-beating trades, and that’s particularly true recently. The results tilted far closer to incremental improvement than a complete transformation.

There are exceptions, of course. Jakobi Meyers undoubtedly amplified the Jaguars’ offense last year. They were a different team after the trade. Interesting tidbit there, though: Meyers has actually averaged fewer receiving yards per game with Jacksonville (50.4) than he did in his previous three years with Las Vegas (57.5).

But in the past seven seasons, he is one of only three trade deadline acquisitions to average more than 38 receiving yards per game with his new team. One of those, by the way, was DeAndre Hopkins, who totaled 437 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games with the Chiefs — though before that he had just three total receptions in three playoff games.

For every Hopkins, and there are a few others, there are Kadarius Toney (14 catches in seven games after his midseason trade), Josh Gordon (5 catches in 12 games after his midseason signing), and, across the league, the disappearing acts of players like Diontae Johnson and Mike Williams.

It’s hard to hit the ground running in the passing game. It’s why Reid is cautious not only to refrain from placing expectations on Downs, but even to say how much he will play Sunday in Atlanta. It’s why Mahomes expects it to take weeks, not days, for Downs to learn the complete operations of the offense. That’s the norm.

But there’s an element to his arrival that is closer to a first-of-its-kind.

Let’s track back through that history, particularly the examples in Kansas City. The Chiefs added Hopkins well past his prime; they acquired Mecole Hardman in a reunion when it looked as though he was on the verge of getting cut by the Jets; and they signed Gordon when he was out of a job.

Downs falls into none of those categories. He is just 25 years old, at the peak of his talent, which is impressive enough that any team would find at least some use for him.

The Chiefs are banking on his track record rather than a league track record.

The history doesn’t demonstrate outright impossibility, but rather difficulty.

Their bet is not that they are the outlier, but that he is an outlier. The evidence? Well, his talent isn’t at all part of the uncertainty. The question is how quickly he will get up to speed, not how much of his speed he has left.

There’s a pretty big difference between the two.

It’s why the underlying data shows Downs’ ability to win against man coverage. That makes him not only a fit, but potentially a missing piece.

Hardman and Gordon did not have a regular-season reception after their respective stops in Kansas City. Hopkins retired a year later.

Downs is in his prime. He has familiarity with the optionality routes that the Colts were asking him to run in Indianapolis. The Chiefs will likely use him in the slot, where he’s played 80% of his career snaps, per PFF data. That will offer some more familiarity.

His fit will not depend on his talent.

It will depend on how quickly the Chiefs can determine how to best utilize it.