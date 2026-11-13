Apple TV's ‘Being Heumann' movie is KC author's 1st screenplay. It has Oscar buzz

Kansas City author and disability rights advocate Rebekah Taussig co-wrote the screenplay for a new Apple TV movie, “Being Heumann,” about the mother of the disability rights movement Judy Heumann. Courtesy Apple TV

As a student of the disability rights movement in the United States, Kansas City author Rebekah Taussig knew the story.

How in 1977 the mother of the disability rights movement in America, Judy Heumann, led a band of activists in a 26-day sit-in at San Francisco’s federal building. It was a watershed, headline-grabbing, historic moment.

But retold in the history books?

“I have to say, the reading I’d done before Judy’s book always made that story so dry,” Taussig told The Star.

“It was like, oh yeah, there was this legislation and then ... these protesters really insisted that they get it passed and then ... it’s just such a boring version of the story.

“The first time I really understood just how captivating that story, how gripping, how wild, was in Judy’s book. That’s when it really came to life.”

Heumann’s 2020 memoir, “Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Rights Activist,” described the human drama of the event.

And then this kind of wondrous thing happened to Taussig, a disability advocate in her own right with two books to her credit — including the bestselling memoir “Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary Resilient Body” about life in a wheelchair.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Sian Heder contacted her, out of the blue, in 2021.

Rebekah Taussig first found an audience writing “mini memoirs” on Instagram. @sitting_pretty Instagram

Heder was in the early stages of making a movie, “Being Heumann,” based on Heumann’s book of the same name, and had read Taussig’s “Sitting Pretty.”

Heder, who won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2022 for “CODA” (Children of Deaf Adults), wanted Taussig’s point of view. “CODA” also won Best Picture.

“Being Heumann” focuses on that one specific event in Heumann’s big life, the four weeks in San Francisco when the 28-year-old budding activist — passionate but unpolished — led a protest demanding the ratification of Section 504 of the 1973 Rehabilitation Act.

The section banned discrimination against people with disabilities in organization or programs that receive federal funds, including public schools and universities.

Heumann and an “occupation army of cripples,” as the local newspaper described them, staged a peaceful protest at the U.S. Department of Health, Education, and Welfare (HEW) federal building — the longest continuous occupation of a federal building in U.S. history.

In the movie, Mark Ruffalo plays the conflicted bad guy — U.S. health secretary Joseph Califano — who refuses to sign the act because it would cost billions to provide accommodations like curb cuts and accessible buildings.

“These people aren’t asking for a place on the bus,” he gripes in the movie. “They’re asking for a whole (bleeping) bus.”

Heumann’s team won.

Califano signed Section 504, which laid the groundwork for the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act.

Initially, Heder brought Taussig into the project as a consultant. She was “granted access to this delicious archive of research and source material, and just dove head first into all of that. I became a little obsessed with it all,” Taussig said.

“I was just sending Sian tons of notes and hashing out character arcs ... and then eventually Sian asked me if I wanted to join as a co-writer, and then we worked on the script forever.”

Heder texted her in the fall of 2024 with the news that the project was green-lit, Taussig said. Filming began in the spring of 2025.

The Apple Studios production opened in select theaters on Nov. 6 after a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. It begins streaming Friday on Apple TV.

It will also be shown at 7 p.m. Friday at Glenwood Arts Theater in Overland Park. Because that show sold out, additional screenings have been added — at 4:15 p.m. Saturday and 5:20 p.m. Monday. Taussig will answer questions from the audience after the Friday night show.

Taussig joins “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis in the Apple TV family. Both he and Taussig attended high school in the Shawnee Mission district.

“I don’t know what was going on in the air in Johnson County in the ‘90s and early 2000s, but here we are,” she said. “Apple has been fabulous to work with. I mean, I have so little experience in this world, but my experience of Apple has been tremendous.

“They’ve been incredibly supportive and it’s been really cool to watch them rally behind this film as it makes its way into the world.”

Early on she spent 10 days in Toronto for pre-production work and then the first week of filming.

One of her few in-person interactions with Heder, who also directed the film, came during a trip to Los Angeles at the end of 2023 for a live table read of their first screenplay draft with a group of L.A.-based actors.

“So we did most of it virtually, which I’m incredibly grateful for as someone in Kansas City who likes living in Kansas City,” she said. “It was really nice to have that flexibility to collaborate in that way.”

The movie is generating Oscar buzz for actress Ruth Madeley (”The Rapture,” “Years and Years”), who portrays Heumann.

Working with an Academy Award winner on her first outing as a screenwriter provided Taussig one lesson after another.

“I feel like the luckiest kid,” she said. “I was so astonished and honored that she invited me into that process with her and it was definitely a steep learning curve ... to be learning this medium in front of the person who just won an Oscar for screenwriting. So that was fun.

“I just soaked up as much as I could from her, starting with basic things like how do you get into a scene and out of a scene, like what actually needs to be inside of the scene, how do you get your scene to do more work, how do you shape a whole narrative, how do you create momentum and where do you place your climax ... hopefully we both brought our own unique thing to that script.”

Her contribution was “the lived experience of disability,” she said, which she often writes about with humor.

She has joked, for instance, that she’s the only woman at a party without an anecdote about being catcalled.

Oh, men do call to her in public, but usually to shout: “Don’t fall!”

“Judy and I actually were paralyzed around the same age, Judy from polio and me from cancer, decades apart though,” Taussig said.

“So in some ways the worlds that Judy and I grew up in were different, like Judy wasn’t allowed to go to school and her mom had to fight for her to even get a basement classroom where they were doing worksheets and nap time.

“But I experienced my own versions of being on the outside because of disability. So I carry a lot of that in my body and my deep knowing.”

Heumann, who died in 2023 at the age of 75, is credited as one of the movie’s writers. Taussig, who met her only through a few Zoom interactions, said that casting disabled actors like Madeley “was a huge priority for Judy from the very beginning.”

“Being Heumann” is said to feature the largest-ever ensemble cast of disabled actors. Heder made history with “CODA,” too, which featured a predominantly deaf cast.

“Everyone that I connected with or heard from in the whole process, from Sian to the team at Apple, everybody was on the same page” about that, said Taussig.

“That was a high priority that we cast those roles as authentically as possible. And I’m just blown away by the casting team. I just think they did an incredible job pairing the actors with the roles.”

In an Instagram post last month, after the red carpet debut at the Toronto Film Festival, Taussig marveled at how after years of work, “the stars have lined up and sparkled bright the last few days.”

“Almost like a pushy disabled woman is working behind the scenes to pull the planets into line and make the impossible happen,” she wrote. “Our ache for Judy’s physical presence with us is deep, and also, her spirit is so clearly radiating around us.”