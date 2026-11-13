A crash on U.S. Highway 71 near downtown Kansas City on Monday, Nov. 9, killed three people and seriously injured six others. Kansas City Scout

Dedree Carlisle was sitting in traffic Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 71 near East 19th Street in Kansas City when her world exploded.

She heard the boom and felt the impact, her daughter, Leeah Bryant, wrote in a message to The Star.

Police have said a semi truck careening along the highway near downtown didn’t stop for the traffic backup Carlisle was in and slammed into several vehicles, killing three people — a mother and two children — and severely injuring six others.

Olga, Luis and Samir Sorbalo were killed in a crash on U.S. 71 Monday afternoon. A relative said the family was going to the airport to fly back to Vancouver, Washington. A fundraiser for the family received over $86,000 in the first 14 hours. Screenshot of GoFundMe/enash@kcstar.com

“She is in ICU and completely broken from head to toe,” Bryant said of her mother Wednesday evening. “Literally.”

Carlisle has a long, murky path to recovery ahead and has fractures in her back, neck, ribs, sternum, both feet and in one hand, Bryant said.

“She is 63 years old,” she said. “How the heck is she supposed to recover from this fully?”

Bryant said her mother wakes up in the hospital periodically and weeps in pain or as she recalls those who died in the crash. Bryant said she hasn’t dared to tell her yet that two children were killed.

“My mother’s life is forever changed,” she said. “And I can’t think about what the family is going through that lost their loved ones. All of this is truly heartbreaking.”

Fatal Kansas City crash

The alleged driver of the truck, whom police have identified as Eldar Skander, 39, of Chicago, has been charged with three counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

In a post on social media on Wednesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said that Skander was from Ukraine and alleged that he was in the United States illegally.

Loved ones have identified those who were killed in the crash as Olga Sorbalo, 35, and her sons Luis, 8, and Samir, 4, of Vancouver, Washington.

Police said they reviewed city traffic cameras and found that other vehicles had all slowed with traffic just before the semi slammed into the van the Sorbalo family was in and caused a chain- reaction crash.

Police said Skander’s semi was speeding just before the crash and said they found no evidence that the truck did any emergency braking. Investigators also found YouTube open on a tablet that was in the truck’s cab, according to court documents.