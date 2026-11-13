Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker walks the field during practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 in Kansas City. Dominick Williams/dowilliams@kcstar.com

No NFL kicker has been worse the last two seasons than the Chiefs’ Harrison Butker, who has failed 17 times in that span and missed seven field-goal attempts and one PAT this season.

It’s been a puzzling plummet for a kicker who was so crucial in three Chiefs Super Bowl title runs and less than three months ago blasted a 69-yard field goal in a preseason game at Tampa Bay.

While his issues haven’t directly cost the Chiefs a game, they’ve adversely affected the dynamics and complexion of several. He’s struggled so much that the Chiefs felt compelled late last month to make the unsavory signing to their practice squad of Justin Tucker, who last year served a 10-game suspension after the reporting of numerous allegations of sexual misconduct between 2012 and 2016.

Although Tucker also had a notable decline in his last season, 2024, the Chiefs wouldn’t have made the move if they didn’t seek to at once prod Butker back to form and have insurance if he stays stranded in whatever it is that’s afflicting his game.

In response, Butker has made just one of three field-goal attempts the last two weeks. One of four, really, considering a penalty last week against the New York Jets gave him a reprieve after missing a 56-yarder … only for him to then miss from 51. Even though the Chiefs went on to win 35-12, that exasperating sequence was right before halftime, with them leading just 14-12.

Considering what’s preceded it, that moment sure felt like the breaking point, didn’t it?

Instead …

“I’m going to stick with Butker this week, and we’ll go from there,” Reid said Wednesday, later pointing to all Butker has done for the Chiefs — and adding, “Sometimes you go through these little peaks-and-valley things. So, you’ve got to give him a chance to work through them.”

A belief system

The decision, and those simple words, irritated and/or baffled many fans.

But they also were a window into what makes Reid both who he is and the coach he is — the fourth-winningest in NFL history.

When he enters the Pro Football Hall of Fame a few years from now, much will be made of Reid’s offensive genius, his fusion with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and unforgiving training camps.

Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker (No. 7) missed a 51-yard field goal attempt just before halftime of a game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle

Among many other elements of his success, though, are an abiding inclination toward loyalty and belief in redemption that often serve him well ... but that can come with blind spots.

Put another way, his entire belief system revolves around the virtues of second chances. At least in part driven by his faith as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, it’s a way of viewing life that he thinks makes the world a better place.

“Don’t judge,” he said in his Missouri Western dorm room during training camp in 2025. “You’re here to teach.”

Honestly, you could write a dissertation or hold a panel discussion on this aspect of Reid — with entire segments on why he’s lent chances to some many see as irredeemable. Tyreek Hill and Michael Vick, among others, would make for separate and distinct chapters of their own.

For better or worse (in some instances), you can see this thread all through Reid’s career — one with its own narrative arc of redemption since he went 12-20 in his last two seasons in Philadelphia before he resuscitated the Chiefs.

Matters of trust

Maybe nothing reflects the way that’s all tethered together than the most pivotal decisions of Reid’s tenure beyond the trade-up to draft Mahomes in 2017:

By and large because then-defensive coordinator Bob Sutton had orchestrated four straight top-10 defenses, Reid stuck with him when the Chiefs dipped to 15th in 2017. The head coach declined to make a change as they gave up nearly 30 points a game through the first six games of 2018 and continued to be leaky down the stretch.

Only after the Chiefs’ 37-31 overtime loss to New England in the AFC Championship Game did Reid and the Chiefs make a change that by then seemed long overdue.

Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker missed a 51-yard field goal attempt just before halftime of a game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Dominick Williams/dowilliams@kcstar.com

But when Reid turned to longtime colleague Steve Spagnuolo in place of Sutton, you may recall, it was easy to question whether it as more out of loyalty and familiarity than prudence.

Since the then-59-year-old Spagnuolo’s career had evidently peaked with running the New York Giants’ defense in the 17-14 Super Bowl LXII victory over previously undefeated New England, he went 10-38 in three seasons as head coach of the Rams. Spagnuolo had held five jobs with three different organizations after that and was out of the league in the 2018 season.

In a decision that could define his career and legacy, though, Reid trusted the fit and what he knew to be the strengths of Spagnuolo — whom he’d known well since Reid was an assistant coach at Mizzou from 1989-91 (Spagnuolo was a frequent visitor) and had hired when he took over the Eagles in 1999.

Safe to say that worked out well: Spagnuolo’s defenses have been instrumental in the Chiefs’ five Super Bowl berths and three triumphs since. And they’ve been ranked in the top 10 in points allowed in seven of eight seasons — including third thus far in 2026.

Bringing back Eric Bieniemy this season as offensive coordinator, or even restoring Matt Nagy to the job before him, perhaps resonated much the same way as points of loyalty over innovation.

Then there was the return of Kareem Hunt in 2024, six years after he’d been banished after video emerged of a disturbing offseason episode in Cleveland, during which he shoved and kicked a woman in contradiction to what he’d told the Chiefs.

Over the years, Reid came to believe that Hunt had a good heart, wanted to redeem himself and had changed — an approach, Hunt said, that “meant the world to me” and allowed him to be valuable to the Chiefs largely in a niche third-and-short role.

‘A coach you want to play for’

Any number of others have offered similar testimony to the impact of Reid’s faith in them when others had given up.

Consider the case of wide receiver Kadarius Toney, the Giants’ 2021 first-round draft who had languished in New York. The Chiefs traded draft picks for him in 2022, and they reaped the rewards in Super Bowl LVII. His Super Bowl-record 65-yard punt return and 5-yard touchdown reception from Mahomes were instrumental in a 38-35 win over the Eagles.

In the locker room after the game, I asked Toney about playing for Reid.

“He gave me opportunity,” Toney said. “I mean, most coaches, anything (goes) wrong, they hissy-fit, cry, complain or whatever, you know? Him, you mess up anything, he’ll come over and crack a joke with you. …

“He’s coming back to you if you mess up anything. He’s just a coach that you want to play for. You want to go out there and do all you can for him.”

Yes, that was pretty much the pinnacle for Toney, whose erratic play and behavior led to Chiefs declining his fifth-year option in 2024.

But it still speaks to the trait of Reid’s that no doubt is informing how he views the Butker matter.

Adaptive as he is overall, Reid tends to err on the side of patience over rashness — particularly when it comes to someone he’s long trusted and believes remains capable of having what might be called a reboot.

The decision may or may not prove to be prosperous, and there’s a fine line between being stubborn and resolute.

For that matter, it’s hard not to think of the notion that doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results is one of the definitions of insanity. And maybe Butker is down to one more chance now.

But the characteristic that at times can make Reid vulnerable also speaks to why he’s been waiting ... and why he’s one of the greatest coaches in NFL history. It’s a balancing act that typically has distinguished Reid and his teams — and one to keep in mind now amid some reasonable doubts.