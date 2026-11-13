Contemporary Christian band MercyMe will perform at the T-Mobile Center on Saturday, Nov. 14 in Kansas City, Missouri. Courtesy of MercyMe

One of music’s highest-selling contemporary Christian bands will be performing in the Kansas City area for the second year in a row.

Based out of Edmond, Oklahoma, MercyMe will perform at the T-Mobile Center Nov. 14 for The MercyMe LIVE Tour. This latest concert comes a year after they performed at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

Bursting onto the scene in 1995, the group has released 12 studio albums since 2001, including their highest-charting album on the Billboard 200, “The Generous Mr. Lovewell.” The group’s 2001 single “I Can Only Imagine” is one of the highest selling Christian songs of all time, selling over 5 million units and having over 200 million streams on Spotify.

It’s nearly sold out, so it might be time to grab your ticket. Here’s what to know before you go:

What time does MercyMe perform?

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Contemporary Christian artists Tim Timmons and Sam Wesley will open the night at 7 p.m. Shortly after, fellow Christian singer Jeremy Camp takes the stage at 7:40 p.m. MercyMe will take over the night at 9 p.m.

If you’re looking to grab merch before the main event, the stands will be located in the Grand Lobby, as well as concourse section 109 and 116.

Are tickets still available for the MercyMe concert?

Tickets are relatively affordable, but are scarce at this point for the Saturday night show. According to AXS, the cheapest ticket available is $31.62, with some floor seats going for $49.71.

What isn’t allowed inside T-Mobile Center?

T-Mobile Center does not have a clear bag policy, but the venue encourages fans to pack lightly. Your bag should not be larger than 12-by-6-by-12 inches. Don’t bring backpacks or chain wallets.

These items are prohibited:

Noisemakers

Beach balls and balloons

Cameras with detachable lenses

Coolers and containers

Laptops and tablet computers

Outside food and beverages

Pocket knives

Selfie sticks

Spurs

Umbrellas with spike-like points

Any type of weapon, fake weapon or object resembling a weapon.

Where can I park for the MercyMe concert?

Downtown Kansas City has parking available near T-Mobile Center. The arena offers on-site parking in the magenta lot at 14th and Oak streets, the red lot at 12th and Oak streets and the yellow lot at 13th Street and Grand Boulevard, which is the KC Live! garage.

You will have to buy passes for these lots in advance online. The red lot costs $37.74, the yellow lot costs $58.64, while the magenta lot will cost $191.59. Event parking opens two hours before the concert.

There are also more than 40,000 parking spaces in the downtown area. Many are paid lots, but free street parking is available on a first-come, first served basis. You can also park farther away and take the free KC Streetcar to the stop at 14th and Main streets, the closest to T-Mobile Center.

You can’t park on Grand Boulevard and Oak Street in front of T-Mobile Center, as these streets will be blocked off for the concert.

If you’re being dropped off by a family member, friend, Uber or Lyft, they can take you as close to the 13th and Oak streets entrance as possible. They may also drop you off on streets that aren’t blocked off in the Power & Light District or farther away if walking isn’t an issue.

The same is true for picking up concertgoers after the show. Communicate with your driver so they can find you once the show’s over.