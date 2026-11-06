Chiefs' Rashee Rice files for bankruptcy, cites debt of more than $3 million

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice scores a touchdown in the season opener against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, in Kansas City. Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, according to federal court documents in Dallas.

Dallas television station WFAA first reported the story.

In the filing submitted on Wednesday with the Federal Bankruptcy Court in the Northern District of Texas, Rice lists his assets at around $677,000. His debts are listed at around $3.2 million.

About $2.1 million of the debt is tied to legal fees and settlements from the March 2024 car crash in Dallas. Rice was driving a Lamborghini on an expressway and was clocked at 119 mph when the car hit the center median wall and caused four other cars to collide with each other.

In a plea agreement, Rice pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges. He was sentenced to five years’ probation and 30 days in jail, which he served in July. Rice also served a six-game NFL suspension to start the 2025 season.

In the filing, Rice claimed $677,054 in personal assets, including $421,825 in deferred compensation; $53,000 for a Mercedes-Benz, $3,500 for an apartment lease; $5,000 in NFL jerseys and hats, and his Super Bowl LVIII ring, which he valued at $160,000.

Chapter 7 bankruptcy will result in liquidation and sale of assets to help repay debts.

Rice is in the final year of a four-year rookie contract and is expected to make $1,560,711 this season, according to Spotrac.

Rice has played in five games for the Chiefs this season, missing two with a hamstring injury. He has 20 receptions for a 12.2 yards-per-reception average and two touchdowns. He was listed on the injury report for this week’s home game against the New York Jets but was a full participant in practice on Thursday.