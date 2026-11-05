What to know about audit of Kansas governor race, statewide contests under review

Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com

At the direction of Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, three competitive statewide races are being audited in accordance with a state law that requires reviews of results in races that are within one percentage point.

No winner has been declared in the contests for Kansas governor, attorney general and secretary state.

Democrats Cindy Holscher and Chris Mann hold slim leads over the Republican nominees for governor and attorney general, respectively. Republican Pat Proctor appears to be in line to succeed Schwab as secretary of state, but the audits that began on Thursday are ongoing.

Statewide audits are led by local election officials and involve reviewing ballots in 10% of precincts in each of Kansas’ 105 counties, according to a secretary of state’s office release.

“Close-race audits are conducted by the county election officials and require a hand count of the selected ballots,” Schwab’s office said in a Wednesday release. “The hand count is then compared with the results produced by the voting tabulators to verify that the totals match.”

Schwab’s office has published a webpage that will be updated as the county-by-county audit results are reported to the state. Audits must be completed before the county canvass, which must take place by Nov. 16.

Three Kansas House races also fell within the 1% margin that automatically triggers an audit.