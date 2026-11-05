Royals hire former Liberty High & Mizzou player as new hitting coach, per report

A Kansas City Royals cap and glove sit on the bench in the dugout. John E. Sokolowski/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There will be a new voice inside the Kansas City Royals’ clubhouse next season.

On Thursday, the Royals reportedly hired San Francisco Giants hitting coach Hunter Mense as an assistant coach. A native of Liberty, just north of KC, he’d join the Royals’ hitting department alongside Connor Dawson and Marcus Thames. MLB.com reporters Mark Feinsand and Maria Guardado were first to report the news.

Mense, 42, has extensive Major League Baseball experience. He got his start in the San Diego Padres organization in 2017. From there, he joined the Blue Jays and spent eight years with Toronto.

Mense was a minor-league hitting coordinator in the Blue Jays organization. He became an assistant hitting coach at the big-league level in 2022. He has worked alongside such All-Stars as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer.

The Royals have been looking to backfill their lineup of hitting coaches. Last month they reassigned Alec Zumwalt to the minor leagues. His departure left the open spot on Matt Quatraro’s coaching staff that Mense is set to fill.

Mense will get to work with a solid offensive core in Kansas City. The Royals are set to return Bobby Witt Jr., Jac Caglianone and Carter Jensen, among others. Those three on Thursday were named finalists for the 2026 American League Silver Slugger Awards.

The Royals also feature Vinnie Pasquantino, Maikel Garcia, Michael Massey and longtime slugger Salvador Perez. Each is primed to return to KC next season.

Mense is no stranger to Kansas City. He starred at Liberty High School and went on to attend the University of Missouri. He was an All-America selection in 2006 and helped the Tigers reach the NCAA Super Regionals.

The Royals are expected to add bench depth and could be in the market for a right-handed outfield bat this offseason.

Mense is the latest hire of Quatraro’s tenure. In 2025, the Royals hired Thames and Dawson as assistant hitting coaches to serve under Zumwalt.

The Royals revealed that Zumwalt’s departure was viewed as part of a greater succession plan. Mense is set to become the latest piece in that approach.