Why the Chiefs are sticking with Harrison Butker vs. Jets as Justin Tucker looms

Here is Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker from last week’s preseason game against the Rams. He made a 69-yard field goal on Saturday night in preseason game at Tampa Bay. Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com

The Kansas City Chiefs are sticking with Harrison Butker as their kicker Sunday against the New York Jets despite his recent struggles. Head coach Andy Reid confirmed the decision Wednesday.

The cumulative numbers for Butker this season tell the story.

While he has converted 17 of 18 extra-point attempts, he has made just 12 of 18 field-goal attempts (66.7%), ranking 29th among 32 NFL kickers with at least seven attempts.

More concerning, Butker has made just two of seven attempts from 50 yards or longer (28.6%), ranking 26th among 27 NFL kickers with at least two attempts from that distance.

Including the postseason, Butker has converted just nine of 20 field-goal attempts from 50 yards or longer (45%) since the beginning of the 2024 season. By comparison, he made 25 of 32 (78.1%) from that distance from 2020-23.

Butker’s latest miss from beyond 50 yards came after he had converted three extra points and a 45-yard field goal. Its timing proved costly in Kansas City’s fourth-quarter collapse against the Broncos.

A successful 54-yard attempt would have extended the Chiefs’ lead to six points and given them a moment to breathe. Instead, Butker’s wide-right miss left Kansas City ahead by just three — and worse, gave Denver possession at its own 44-yard line.

The Broncos scored the game-winning touchdown two plays later.

Butker acknowledged after the game that he didn’t give the missed kick a chance. On Monday, Reid suggested the kicker’s approach may have been affected by Denver overloading the left side of Kansas City’s field-goal protection.

Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub offered a slightly different perspective on Thursday.

“No, he didn’t do it on purpose,” Toub said. “It’s just an instinctive thing. He’s not looking at the rush before he kicks. He has no idea about the rush. But it’s like you can kind of feel (it). You’re getting ready to hit it, and you feel it. It could change something.

“That’s why we rush the field-goal block. That’s why we do what we do on field-goal block — to pressure kickers. You’re not always going to get a block. Most of the time you don’t, but you try to pressure them to try to create that. And we don’t know if that was it.

“Butker, well, he never said anything about the protection. He stood up there, and he was a man about it. He said he didn’t hit it great. As soon as it came off his foot, he knew it.”

Asked about his confidence after the game, Butker said he tries not to dwell on it, instead focusing on taking it one kick at a time. Whatever questions remain about Butker’s confidence, Toub hasn’t lost faith.

“My confidence level was good because he made four kicks,” Toub said. “He nailed them — all four, the extra points and the field goal, and we had good confidence in him. He makes these kicks. Harrison Butker makes a ball from the 36-yard line. He makes that kick. So coach (Reid) made the call. I was all in with it. Had he made it, we’d be sitting here going, ‘Hey, Butker’s back.’

“That’s a confidence thing. So he missed it. He’s missed kicks this year, and we got an eye on it, and we’re working on it. We’re going keep coaching him, and that’s what we’re doing.”

The situation became more complicated last week when the Chiefs made the controversial decision to sign veteran kicker Justin Tucker to their practice squad. The move followed Butker’s 1-of-3 performance against the Seahawks on “Sunday Night Football” in Seattle.

Toub has been forthcoming about Tucker’s tryout, during which he made all 30 kick attempts. Toub believes Tucker’s presence has benefited Butker by giving him another experienced kicker to discuss strategic adjustments with during the practice week.

The reality of the signing is Tucker’s presence gives the Chiefs an alternative if Butker’s struggles persist. And despite Butker’s standing among the league’s five highest-paid kickers, time could be running out for him to regain his previous reliability.

“Butker’s our kicker,” Toub said firmly. “He’s on our team, and we’re paying Butker, and Butker has won a lot of football games for us. Butker is a champion.

“He deserves the right to be exhausted on this thing, and we’re going to exhaust every possibility with him.”

The Chiefs play host to the Jets on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, hoping to end their two-game losing streak.

From an individual standpoint, Butker’s stakes are more personal. He could be playing for his job.