Eric Bieniemy has plays like this in mind when discussing how Chiefs must grow

Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen catches a pass during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026 in Kansas City. Dominick Williams/dowilliams@kcstar.com

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy spent a good chunk of his weekly visit with reporters detailing breakdowns that led to last weekend’s crushing loss at Denver.

Kansas City blew an 11-point fourth-quarter lead and failed to score the go-ahead touchdown from the Broncos’ 1-yard line in the game’s final seconds.

There was plenty to analyze and critique.

“There are tough lessons that need to be taught and put on tape and display,” Bieniemy said Thursday.

One of those lessons is directed at rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen.

Rookies are often brought along slowly in the Chiefs’ offense. But Allen has recently flashed some of the skills that made him a darling of the team’s offseason activities and training camp. The fifth-round draft pick from Cincinnati played 10 offensive snaps and had two targets in the Chiefs’ first four games.

But injuries to fellow wideouts Tyquan Thorton and Rashee Rice, plus Allen’s own development, have expanded his role. Allen got nine snaps, plus his first receptions as a pro, in Week 5 against the L.A. Chargers. His snaps increased to 16 at Seattle and 31 at Denver.

Allen also caught passes against both the Seahawks and Broncos, but one play in Denver stood out: Early in the third quarter, the Chiefs faced a third-and-7 from their 38; Allen ran a go-route and appeared to have a step on the defender.

Then Allen slowed his stride for just a step. That was long enough for Patrick Mahomes’ pass to sail over Allen’s head and fall incomplete. The play appeared to have a good chance for success, had Allen not slowed.

“Cyrus played fast the entire game,” Bieniemy said. “That one particular moment, it could have been a game-defining moment. You can’t take anything for granted. You gotta play every play as if it’s your last play, and every play is by far the most important.

“That’s the lesson. You get to see it on tape, present that in front of your teammates. That’s something we’ve got to be better at.”

Complicating this missed opportunity: The Chiefs’ downfield passing game to the wide receivers largely has been missing since Thornton’s ankle injury in Week 2.

Bieniemy, preparing to face the New York Jets on Sunday at Arrowhead, doesn’t see Allen hesitating again.

“We’re a young football team, and we’re learning how to play together,” Bieniemy said. “It’s our job as a coaching staff to make sure we’re maximizing these opportunities to teach our guys how to become a consistent professional. We’ve got to help our guys grow. On top of that, be truthful and honest with them.

“I think because of what took place last week, we’ll be much better because of it.”