Johnson County electing 11 new Democrat lawmakers ends a Republican supermajority

Linda Dro joins a crowd of Democratic supporters at U.S. Senate candidate Adam Hamilton's official election night watch party, on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, in Overland Park, Kansas. Dominick Williams/dowilliams@kcstar.com

Johnson County voters could send nearly a dozen new Democratic lawmakers to the Kansas House, helping reshape the Legislature and break up a Republican supermajority.

Kansas Democrats needed to gain five seats in the House to end the Republican stranglehold on the chamber. They gained those seats and much more in Johnson County.

The tidal wave of votes for Democratic candidates in the suburban Kansas City county drove a historic night for the political party, which saw its first candidate elected to the U.S. Senate in nearly a century.

The county’s voters flipped 11 of the 20 state legislative seats expected to switch from Republican to Democratic control once vote totals are finalized.

Democrats are now expected to hold 25 of the county’s 27 seats in the Kansas House. Several of those races came down to the wire and may not be fully decided until all mail ballots are counted this week.

But the outcome shows that Johnson County’s voters practically single-handedly ended the Republican supermajority.

The walloping of Republican candidates reflected a motivated electorate. Johnson County saw its second-highest turnout for a midterm election in history, with 62% of registered voters casting ballots. The only midterm with a higher turnout was in 2018, the last time Republican President Donald Trump faced a midterm election.

Voters look on at screens while casting ballots at the Olathe Public Library’s downtown branch on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Nathan Pilling/npilling@kcstar.com

In recent elections, Johnson County voters have shifted further to the left. But Lenexa Democratic state Rep. Brandon Woodard, the Kansas House minority leader, said the county’s growing support for Democratic candidates is also reflects the party’s efforts to run candidates who listen to constituents and work hard on the issues affecting their lives.

“Johnson County is turning bluer, but also throughout the campaign cycle, we were focused on community-rooted candidates,” Woodard said. “People that actually look and sound and are your neighbor versus someone built in a candidate factory.”

Here at the 11 Democratic candidates who spurred an overhaul of the Johnson County delegation and the makeup of the Kansas House:

District 8

Megan Phillips of Overland Park upset Republican House Majority Leader Chris Croft by just 246 votes. The result could lead to major changes to Republican leadership in the Legislature. Croft was a candidate to become the next House Speaker, who can wield major control of what bills are considered in the chamber.

Megan Phillips, left, and Christopher Croft Sr. ran for a seat in the Kansas House of Representatives currently held by Croft. Provided

Phillips is a licensed clinical psychologist and a clinical program director at Larned State Hospital. She listed funding public education and expanding mental health services as priorities.

House District 8 cover portions of southern Overland Park.

District 14

Democrat Sherry Giebler of Olathe knocked off Republican state Rep. Charlotte Esau, who had returned to the statehouse in 2024 after losing the seat in 2022.

Giebler served as a school counselor for 30 years at several schools, including Johnson County Community College and Olathe Public Schools. She listed education, the economic and health care as priorities.

House District 14 represents northern and northwestern parts of Olathe.

District 15

Democrat Allison Hougland of Olathe is returning to the statehouse after defeating Republican Lauren Bohi, who won their race in 2024.

Hougland served one term after being elected in 2022 by a slim margin, then lost to Bohi by 106 votes. This year, she beat Bohi by nearly 1,000 votes, a 6% victory margin.

Allison Hougland, left, and Lauren Bohi faced off again in Kansas’ 15th House district. Provided

Hougland, a realtor, has lived most of her life in Olathe. She pointed to lowering the cost of living for families as her priority.

House District 15 represents parts of central and southwestern Olathe.

District 27

Democrat Sara Kiewiet nearly defeated Republican Rep. Sean Tarwater of Stilwater, who has held the seat for nearly 10 years.

However, the seat may still be up for grabs. Kiewiet holds a lead of 42 votes, a margin that could change all the votes are counted and verified.

Tarwater is another leader among Republican lawmakers, serving as chair for the Labor, Commerce and Economic Development Committee. He also played a major role in bringing the Kansas City Chiefs to Kansas.

Kiewiet, who lives in Overland Park, was an attorney before transitioning into legal technology work. She is a sales director for a company involved in artificial intelligence risk management. She lists education funding as her priority.

House District 27 represents parts of southern Leawood, Overland Park and rural southeastern Johnson County.

District 28

Democrat Bryan Mouber of Overland Park defeated Republican Alex Bergman. Both candidates were looking to fill the position left by Republican Rep. Carl Turner, who chose not to run for reelection.

Democrat Bryan Mouber and Republican Alex Bergman ran for Kansas House of Representatives in District 30. The Kansas City Star

Mouber was an intern for Republican Sen. Bob Dole in Washington, D.C. and worked as a financial analyst before becoming a lawyer and arbitrator. He is a partner at Wallace Saunders in Overland Park.

He said he wants to invest in schools and lower tax burdens for residents.

House District 28 represents parts of souther Leawood and Overland Park.

District 30

Amelia Wiederaenders of Olathe knocked off Republican Rep. Laura Williams.

Wiederaenders has worked as a political organizer with experience in national and local campaigns. In 2024, she worked closely with the Johnson County Democratic Party to support five local campaigns.

Her priorities focus on funding schools and expanding access to public transportation and health care.

House District 30 represents parts of eastern Olathe, Lenexa and Shawnee.

District 39

Democrat Zach Maier of Lake Quivira defeated Republican Rep. Angela Stiens of Shawnee, who has served one term in the statehouse.

According to his LinkedIn, Maier founded an AI and security company five years ago. Before that, he worked at Meta and on Google Maps.

He listed funding education, legalizing marijuana, giving local governments control of property taxes as some of his priorities.

House District 39 represents parts of Bonner Springs, Lake Quivira and Shawnee.

District 43

Democrat Kristen Schultz of Gardner appears to have just barely knocked off Republican Rep. Bill Sutton, who has served in the statehouse for 14 years.

Schultz currently leads the race by 176 votes, which may change once final results are confirmed.

Schultz currently works as a childcare provider and paralegal. She was elected twice to the Gardner Edgerton School District Board of Education, leaving halfway through her second term, along with other liberal school board members, after harassment from conservative parents.

House District 43 represents parts of Olathe, Gardner, Edgerton and rural parts of Johnson and Douglas counties.

District 78

Democrat Tim Lundberg of Olathe defeated Republican Rep. Robyn Essex, who served two terms in office.

Lundberg previously served as the Overland Park Police Department as a 911 dispatcher, motorist assist officer and manager of the police vehicle fleet. He also worked for 22 years as an air traffic controller, serving as the head of his local union and teaching air traffic students.

Tim Lundberg The campaign

He said he prioritizes public schools, the cost of living and addressing high property taxes.

House District 78 represents parts of eastern Olathe.

District 117

Brandon Holland of Baldwin City narrowly leads Republican Rep. Adam Turk of Shawnee, who served two terms, by 133 votes.

Holland’s father, Tom, represented Baldwin City and Lawrence in the Kansas Senate for many years.

Holland’s campaign said he wants to focus on supporting working families by funding public schools and decreasing healthcare costs.

House District 117 represents portions of several communities in Douglas and Johnson counties, including De Soto, Lenexa, Olathe and Shawnee.

District 121

Democrat Kelsey Stock of Olathe defeated Republican Thomas Palenske for the seat previously held by the Republican John Resman, who died in March. Republican Mike Storm is finishing out his term.

Kelsey Stock The campaign

Stock works for the state of Kansas as a program manager for communication access services with the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

She’s focused on reducing the cost of living, funding schools and ensuring equitable healthcare.

House District 121 represents western Olathe and parts of De Soto and Gardner.