Amid blue wave, when will other top MO, KS officials be on the ballot?

US Senator Eric Schmitt looks on as President Donald Trump points at Wichita’s McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, US, October 19, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

An anticipated national blue wave surged in Tuesday’s midterm elections, sweeping away Republican candidates in stunning upsets across the country.

Kansas and Missouri were no different.

Kansas voters elected the state’s first Democratic senator in nearly a century. Democrats also performed well in races for governor and attorney general and the party eclipsed expectations in a series of closely watched state legislature races.

The crowd listens to U.S. Senate candidate Adam Hamilton speak at his official election night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Overland Park. Hamilton is the first Democratic senator to win an election in Kansas in 94 years. Dominick Williams/dowilliams@kcstar.com

In Missouri, voters soundly rejected a slew of Republican priorities and shattered GOP supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature. They struck down a proposed abortion ban, vetoed a congressional map backed by President Donald Trump and overwhelmingly protected the state’s main tool for direct democracy.

While Democrats celebrate wins in two reliably-red states, some have already started to speculate whether the party can maintain a wave that swept through the nation. In the wake of Tuesday’s results, some top Kansas and Missouri officials will soon be up for reelection.

However, both states’ firm GOP majorities and strong Republican voting bases could dampen expectations for Democrats in the coming years.

Josh Hawley

Reuters file photo

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican, has represented Missouri in Congress since 2019 and has become one of the region’s most polarizing figures.

The state’s senior senator won a second term just two years ago and will not appear on the ballot for reelection until 2030.

Throughout his time in the Senate, Hawley has staked out a series of hard-line positions on Republican social issues, including becoming a key face of the anti-abortion movement nationally.

He was the first senator to announce plans to object to the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election and drew sharp backlash for raising his fist to protesters the morning of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Hawley has also carved out populist positions on other issues, such as overtures to organized labor and calls to regulate the artificial intelligence industry. The Republican senator has been rumored as a potential presidential candidate in 2028, but recently shut down speculation on the idea.

Eric Schmitt

U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Missouri) at the Trump rally at the Heartland Credit Union Arena in Park City, Kansas, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026. Dominick Williams/dowilliams@kcstar.com

Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt has served as Missouri’s junior senator since 2023 after building a hard-charging reputation as the state’s attorney general.

Schmitt will be up for reelection in 2028.

The Republican’s path to the Senate was largely fueled by lawsuits. He won over the Republican base through a barrage of legal challenges as the state’s attorney general, including signing onto a baseless lawsuit in 2020 that sought to overturn the results of Biden’s victory.

Since becoming a senator, Schmitt has developed close ties with the Trump administration. He recently flew with President Donald Trump on a stumping tour ahead of Tuesday’s midterms.

The Republican senator drew national blowback in September when he appeared to confuse the Iowa Hawkeyes with the Atlanta Hawks in a hearing aimed at characterizing a prosecutor’s investigation into Trump as political.

Schmitt later defended himself — including his comments calling the prosecutor, Jack Smith, a “total dirtbag” — by saying he was simply asking questions during the hearing.

Jerry Moran

Screenshot Screengrab from YouTube/Senator Jerry Moran

Republican Sen. Jerry Moran was first elected to the Senate in 2010 and has deployed a lower-profile approach to politics than the state’s junior senator, Roger Marshall, who recently lost a stunning reelection bid on Tuesday.

Moran, 72, will be up for reelection in 2028.

The senior senator has largely avoided major public gestures during his time in office, often offering more measured positions than Marshall. While boasting a conservative voting record on issues like guns and abortion, Moran has also eschewed partisan bombast and kept the Trump administration — and its policies — at a distance.

Moran notably did not publicly endorse Marshall’s reelection campaign this year, but later appeared at a Trump rally on behalf of his Republican colleague in the race’s final days.

Mike Kehoe

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe, a Republican, speaks at a press conference at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport on Nov. 2. The Republican governor embarked on a statewide tour encouraging residents to vote in favor of Amendment 3, a proposed abortion ban on the Nov. 3 ballot. A sign argues the amendment would “ban transgender surgeries for minors,” which are already banned in Missouri. Kacen Bayless/kbayless@kcstar.com

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe, a Republican, was elected to the state’s top office in 2024 after a campaign in which he promised pragmatism and steady leadership.

In the months that followed, however, Kehoe has thrust Missouri into a series of hyperpartisan fights on everything from a gerrymandered congressional map to an overhaul of the state’s main form of direct democracy.

Throughout his term, Kehoe has suffered a slew of high-profile setbacks at the ballot box with voters striking down nearly every statewide ballot measure supported by his administration. Most recently, Kehoe campaigned on behalf of a measure that would ban most abortions.

Voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly struck down that proposal, which was called Amendment 3.

The Republican governor will be up for reelection in 2028. Kehoe’s series of losses has sparked speculation that he might face a challenger from his own party in two years, leading some to question whether former Attorney General Andrew Bailey might launch a campaign.

Denny Hoskins

Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins listens to three cases during Missouri Supreme Court arguments Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026. (Pool photo by Annelise Hanshaw/Missouri Independent) Pool Camera: Annelise Hanshaw/Mi

Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins, a Republican, was elected as the state’s top election official in 2024 after spending years in the state legislature.

Hoskins will be back on the ballot in 2028.

Throughout his brief tenure, Hoskins has dramatically reshaped the office, which was historically a ministerial position designed to handle elections.

Amid Hoskins’ efforts to thwart citizen-led campaigns and recent tussles with local election officials, critics argue Hoskins has wielded the powers of his office to champion conservative ideals at a level with few parallels in modern Missouri politics. Those actions have sparked praise and scorn from both sides of the political aisle.

Most recently, Hoskins became the face of a chaotic redistricting effort in Missouri that sparked national attention.

At every turn, Hoskins fought to use a congressional map backed by the Trump administration and stymied a referendum campaign that successfully struck it down on Tuesday.

He tossed out nearly 90,000 of the campaign’s signatures. He waited until three hours before polls closed for the Aug. 4 primary election to reject the referendum for the ballot. And he pressed forward with the new map despite legal questions about whether it was in effect or not.

Republican Attorney General Catherine Hanaway, who assisted Hoskins in the map fight, will also be up for her first election in 2028 after Kehoe appointed her to the position last year.