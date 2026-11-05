Royals' Jac Caglianone is among players with most to lose in MLB lockout, writer says

Kansas City Royals first baseman Jac Caglianone (14) reacts after hitting a double in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Kauffman Stadium on Aug 8, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri, USA. Peter Aiken/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Major League Baseball revealed its latest offer to the players’ union as the sides attempt to stave off a labor stoppage.

The current collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1, and the belief in most circles is the owners will lock out the players. If that happens, players who are recovering from an injury will no longer have access to team training facilities.

The New York Times reported that teams have been instructed to “document interactions between players and medical/training staff during the latter part of the season to confirm that there have not been any disabling injuries prior to the end of the season.”

That lack of medical care is one reason why RotoWire’s Thomas Leary believes a lockout could affect Royals outfielder Jac Caglianone more than other players.

Leary listed a dozen players who have the most to lose because of a labor dispute, and that includes Caglianone, who was the Royals’ first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

“A .157 hitter in 2025 became a .289 hitter, with OPS rising from .532 to .834 and 23 homers,” Leary wrote. “Shoulder injuries and a Sept. 5 elbow strain marked his year, and he remains pre-arbitration. A lockout cuts him off from club medical staff during recovery.”

Caglianone made great strides from his rookie year, as the story notes, so perhaps a prolonged lockout could hurt his continued development in the short term. You can say that about a lot of players, though.

And such concerns seem overblown with Caglianone — in part because, while he was hurt at times during the regular season, he started the Royals’ final three games and batted .538 with four doubles in that stretch.