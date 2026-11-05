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Blue Springs
16-year-old Blue Springs girl missing for over a week, believed to be in danger
By Robert A. Cronkleton,5 days ago
Blue Springs police are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen over a week ago.
Bella Dennis was last seen on Oct. 27, and police said in a post on Facebook that it is believed she is in danger.
Police did not release any further information, including a description of the teen, where she was last seen or why she might be in danger.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0151.
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