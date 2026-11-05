Late returns expand Holscher's lead in Kansas governor race as audit commences

Overland Park Sen. Cindy Holscher speaks to a crowd of supporters at a primary watch party in Johnson County on Aug. 4. Emily Curiel

Nearly 1.1 million ballots were cast in the Kansas governor race, which remains too close to be called. But late returns are so far breaking for Democrat Cindy Holscher.

Her lead over Republican Ty Masterson ticked up from roughly 5,500 votes to 7,045 votes on Wednesday evening, according to data from the Kansas secretary of state’s office.

Holscher, an Overland Park state senator, has already claimed victory. But as of Thursday, Kansas and Alaska remain the only two states with gubernatorial races that have yet to be called.

Masterson, who has served as Kansas Senate president since 2021, said in a social media post on Wednesday that he was awaiting the results of the statutorily mandated close-race audit that county election officials are conducting at the direction of Secretary of State Scott Schwab.

But a source close to Masterson said on Thursday that the Republican lawmaker does not plan to pursue an additional recount or dispute the results if Holscher’s narrow win is confirmed.

“In recent history, late-arriving ballots have trended Democrat, and I don’t see any reason why that would be different this year,” Wichita State University political science professor Neal Allen said in an interview.

“There doesn’t seem to be any indication that Republicans voted by mail at the last minute, which is what they would need to see a strong shift towards the Republican,” Allen said.

According to an NBC News analysis, Masterson would have to win 71.4% of the expected outstanding ballots to catch or overtake Holscher. Friday is the last day that late-arriving mail ballots will count toward the final result.

County-by-county audit

Meanwhile, state election officials say counties will begin auditing close statewide races for governor, attorney general and secretary of state on Thursday, along with races for three Kansas House districts where candidates are within one percentage point of each other.

Statewide audits will involve reviewing ballots in 10% of precincts in each of Kansas’ 105 counties, according to a secretary of state’s office release.

“Close-race audits are conducted by the county election officials and require a hand count of the selected ballots,” the release said. “The hand count is then compared with the results produced by the voting tabulators to verify that the totals match.”

A source close to the Holscher campaign said she met with term-limited Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday to discuss the transition from one Democratic administration to another.

In a social media post Wednesday, Holscher thanked Masterson for his service and said she was “deeply honored by the trust Kansans placed in me to serve as your next governor.”

“Throughout this campaign, I heard from people who want their leaders to put politics aside and work together to deliver on the things that matter most: strong public schools, lower costs for our families and farmers, and an economy where every Kansan can get ahead,” Holscher said.