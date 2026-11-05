After being loved by Lawrence in World Cup, Algeria is ready to return the favor

\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=45fy1s_1GngBTKV00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45fy1s_1GngBTKV00" width="1140" height="760" >\u003cfigcaption>Algeria fans hold a banner reading "Thank You Lawrence" before a FIFA World Cup group-stage soccer match between Algeria and Austria at Kansas City Stadium on June 27, 2026, in Kansas City. Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com \u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cp>There was always going to be just one team that won the World Cup and millions of people who made great memories during the soccer tournament.\u003c/p>\u003cp>And that was the case this summer, as six matches were played in Kansas City and four teams made their temporary training homes in the area.\u003c/p>\u003cp>While two of the three semifinalists had a base camp here, and international stars like Harry Kane, Lionel Messi and Jude Bellingham lived in Kansas City, the biggest story arguably was what happened west of town. The city of Lawrence embraced Team Algeria, which had its base camp at Rock Chalk Park, making international headlines.\u003c/p>\u003cp>“Is this the best story to come out of the World Cup?” Algerian journalist Dean Ammi wrote on X in June. “We absolutely love Kansas!”\u003c/p>\u003cp>The feeling was mutual, as Algerian flags flew in Lawrence, citizens wore the team’s jerseys and colors, and some kids even practiced with the team.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Algeria coach Vladimir Petković mostly had a stoic demeanor during the World Cup, but he lit up when talking about the fans in Lawrence.\u003c/p>\u003cp>“Seeing (500) to 600 people that first evening, fans that were waiting outside our hotel, it really gave me goosebumps, and it filled me with a source of pride,” Petković said. “Then we had that open training session as well, and we saw that there were so many U.S. citizens that had scarves for us. They showed so much support, and they really wanted to celebrate this moment with our team.”\u003c/p>\u003cp>Ahead of its first match, the Algerian Football Federation put out \u003ca href="https://www.kansascity.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/for-petes-sake/article316152352.html" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">a hype video\u003c/a> that included the state of Kansas.\u003c/p>\u003cp>That love between Algeria and Lawrence will continue next week.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The city of Lawrence said a delegation of community representatives will visit Algeria from Nov. 9–14 after receiving an invitation from the Algerian government.\u003c/p>\u003cp>“This extraordinary invitation is a reflection of the warmth and generosity our entire community extended to Algeria this summer,” Lawrence Mayor Finkeldei said in a news release. “We are deeply grateful to our Algerian hosts for their hospitality and friendship. While not everyone who contributed to that welcome can make this journey, we carry the gratitude and goodwill of Lawrence with us.”\u003c/p>\u003cp>Thirty-six people will be making the trip, including Finkeldei, Lawrence police officers and multiple members of the KU community, including several members of the band, faculty and staff. The Lawrence World-Journal said the officers who will fly to Algeria are \u003ca href="https://www2.ljworld.com/news/city-government/2026/nov/04/mayor-brad-finkeldei-city-commissioner-amber-sellers-and-dozens-of-others-will-be-visiting-algeria-next-week/" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">Lt. Dave Ernst and Detective Meghan Bardwell\u003c/a>.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Bardwell went viral during the World Cup for dancing with Algeria fans.\u003c/p>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=476&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Freel%2F2745215242519346%2F&show_text=false&width=267&t=0" width="100%" height="476">\u003c/iframe>\u003cp>The itinerary for the trip is not known, but perhaps the group will see a soccer match. The Algerian men’s soccer team will play Togo \u003ca href="https://www.espn.com/soccer/schedule/_/league/caf.nations_qual" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">on Nov. 14\u003c/a> in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game.\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>