Going to one of Garth Brooks' KC shows? What to know before you go

Garth Brooks performs during his “The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour” concert at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in 2022. He’s at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City Nov. 6-7. Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com

While Garth Brooks had to cancel one of his planned three shows in Kansas City, there are still two more remaining.

The country icon returns to T-Mobile Center, the place where his banners hang in the rafters, Friday, Nov. 6 and Saturday, Nov. 7 as a part of his Blame It All On My Roots arena tour.

With a career spanning nearly four decades, Brooks is one of the best-selling country artists of all time. He holds the record for most RIAA-certified Diamond albums with ten, and his studio album “No Fences” has sold over 18 million records and counting.

Whether you’re on the fence about going to see Brooks on either day or planning to enjoy two piña coladas (one for each night), here’s what you need to know before you go.

How much do Garth Brooks tickets cost?

Tickets for remaining seats on either day cost $155, no matter where you sit.

Brooks performs in the round, meaning anyone can see him on the stage regardless of where they’re seated. The seating chart shows that the 360-degree stage is located on one end of the venue’s floors without a backdrop that would otherwise block seats.

Limited tickets remain on the floor, in the lower and upper levels for both nights. Tickets for Friday can be purchased online on AXS, and Saturday tickets can also be purchased on AXS.

What time does Garth Brooks go on stage?

Brooks is scheduled to take the stage at 8 p.m. on both nights, according to T-Mobile Center. The schedule is subject to change, and there is no opening act joining him on tour.

Doors to the venue open at 6:30 p.m.

What isn’t allowed inside T-Mobile Center?

T-Mobile Center does not have a clear bag policy, but the venue encourages fans to pack lightly. Your bag should not be larger than 12-by-6-by-12 inches. Don’t bring backpacks or chain wallets.

These other items are not allowed inside:

Artificial noisemakers

Beach balls and balloons

Cameras with detachable lenses

Coolers and containers

Laptops and tablet computers

Outside food and beverages

Pocket knives

Selfie sticks

Spurs

Umbrellas with spike-like points

Any type of weapon, fake weapon or object resembling a weapon.

Where can I park for Garth Brooks’s concerts?

All the arena on-site parking is sold out for both nights: in the magenta lot at 14th and Oak streets, the red lot at 12th and Oak streets and the yellow lot at 13th Street and Grand Boulevard, which is the KC Live! garage.

However, downtown Kansas City has parking available near T-Mobile Center if you missed out on purchasing a parking pass.

More than 40,000 parking spaces are located in the downtown area. Many are paid lots, but free street parking is available on a first-come, first served basis. You can also park farther away and take the free KC Streetcar to the stop at 14th and Main streets, the closest to T-Mobile Center.

You can’t park on Grand Boulevard and Oak Street in front of T-Mobile Center, since these streets will be blocked off for the concert.

If you’re being dropped off by a family member, friend or a rideshare service, they can take you as close to the 13th and Oak streets entrance as possible. They may also drop you off on streets that aren’t blocked off in the Power & Light District or farther away if walking isn’t an issue.

The same is true for picking up concertgoers after the show. Communicate with your driver so they can find you once the show’s over.