Body found near Brush Creek in Kansas City's Plaza area, police say

The area of Brookeside Boulevard and Ward Parkway is seen in a Google Maps image. Kansas City police found a man deceased under a bridge in the area on Thursday. Google Maps screenshot

Police are investigating a death after a body was found in Kansas City’s Plaza area Thursday morning.

Officers with the Kansas City Police Department were dispatched just after 8 a.m. to accompany an ambulance on a medical call near Brush Creek, according to Sgt. Phil DiMartino, a police spokesman.

When paramedics and officers arrived, they found a man near Volker and Brookside Boulevard unresponsive under a bridge, DiMartino said.

Paramedics with the Kansas City Fire Department pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police have not yet publicly identified the man who died.

DiMartino said police began a death investigation. Preliminary evidence suggests there was no foul play in the man’s death, but his cause of death has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the anonymous Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.