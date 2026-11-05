These Florida beach resorts have something for every generation

The Boca Raton resort has five different lodging options. Credit: The Boca Raton resort

Anyone who has planned a family trip knows the real challenge: finding one property that satisfies the kids, the teens who refuse to be seen with the kids and the grandparents who want a quiet pool chair with a view. The appeal of a beach resort is that everyone in your group can spend their vacation exactly how they want to - which is really the point of booking one in the first place.

Florida has the deepest bench of resorts in the South for that kind of multi-generational juggling act. Here are a few of our top picks.

For families with kids who need to burn energy

The Ritz-Carlton, Naples actually comes in two parts. There are two Ritz-Carlton resorts within a few miles of each other in Naples, and guests at either property have access to both. The Ritz-Carlton Tiburón has two championship golf courses for the adults and a water park that kids will love. If stepping directly out onto the sand is the top priority - ideal when you've got grandparents who'd rather not shuttle anywhere - The Ritz-Carlton, Naples has direct access to Vanderbilt Beach. Between the two, you also get a full-service spa, pools, elegant rooms, multiple restaurants and Ritz-Carlton's largest Club Lounge in North America.

St. Regis Longboat Key tackles the "my kids won't leave the water" problem differently. On top of the expected pools, there's an on-site saltwater lagoon with tropical fish where guests can actually snorkel, plus a lazy river and cabanas. Your group may not even make it to the sand. Rooms and suites come with butler service, and the spa has ocean views - enough grown-up polish to balance the splash-pad energy.

For larger parties who need room to spread out

The Don CeSar, the castle-like "Pink Palace" on St. Pete Beach, has an Art Deco look that dates to the 1920s and a comfortable pool deck with Gulf views. For families and larger parties, the nearby Beach House Suites give you more space to spread out while still including everything available at the main resort. Think of it as an apartment-style base with full access to the hotel.

The Boca Raton takes the lodging-variety approach even further. Celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and following a major renovation in 2025, the property offers two-bedroom bungalows; Tower, a pink high-rise with rooms, suites and a swanky bar and restaurant; the adults-only Yacht Club; and the oceanfront Beach Club. That means the honeymooning cousins can post up at the Yacht Club, the family of five can take a bungalow and grandparents can be steps from the Beach Club - all under the same reservation. The hotel's light and airy look complements the main building, Cloister, originally designed by famed architect Addison Mizner.

For mixed-age groups who want options from sunrise to sunset

Hawks Cay Resort on Duck Key (about an hour north of Key West) is about to be the most popular family-friendly resort in the Florida Keys when its new attraction, Coral Cay Adventure and Waterpark opens at the end of 2026. Said to be the largest waterpark in the Keys, it will have slides, a splash pad, a snack bar and comfortable cabanas where the grandparents can watch all the action. Five pools (including one for adults and a sunset pool) and a saltwater lagoon ensure everyone gets plenty of time in the water. Another unique feature of this resort is that it has its own marina, which means fishing trips, sunset cruises and snorkeling excursions can all be easily arranged.

Omni Amelia Island, on a barrier island in charming Fernandina Beach, is built for the "everyone wants to do something different" crew. The pool deck is said to be the largest in Northwest Florida - big enough that teenagers and toddlers don't have to negotiate the same square footage. There are 10 dining options ranging from coastal Italian to poolside tacos, so no one has to compromise on dinner three nights in a row. Award-winning golf courses handle the early risers. Nature tours by bike, paddle board, Segway and kayak give the active members of the family a different mode of transportation for every day of the trip.

For groups who can't agree on where to eat

Kane Tiki Bar & Grill at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort has happy hour for the adults, a kids’ menu with dishes like bao buns and a nightly show with a fire dancer.

Managing an entire family's dining preferences is one of the most difficult things about a multigenerational trip. The 16-year-old is obsessed with sushi, Mom wants to dine by the water every night, Grandpa expects a buffet and the little kids can barely stay in their seats. Someone is inevitably going to be unhappy at the table, or everyone will go off in their own directions at mealtime.

With a dozen on-site dining options, the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort attempts to do the impossible: please everyone. There's an upscale steakhouse, a taproom with arcade games and bowling, a Tiki bar with Polynesian street food, a breakfast buffet, an Italian restaurant for adults only and several oceanfront restaurants serving everything from Roman-style pizza to coastal seafood.

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