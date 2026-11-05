Missouri lawmaker faces domestic assault charge after Tuesday House reelection victory

Missouri Rep. Anthony Ealy, a Grandview Democrat, speaks on the Missouri House floor during the 2024 legislative session. Ealy was arrested in Jefferson City one day after winning his third term in the House. Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications

Rep. Anthony Ealy, who won his third term to the Missouri House on Tuesday, was arrested by the Jefferson City Police Department on an assault charge.

Cole County’s inmate portal said Ealy was arrested at 11:57 a.m. on Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree domestic assault and disturbance of the peace. The assault charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a $2,000 fine. The disturbing-the-peace charge carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Missouri court records did not show that prosecutors had charged Ealy as of Thursday morning.

The 32-year-old Democrat, who represents Grandview, remained in Cole County Jail on Thursday morning, according to an online directory of inmates. A call to Ealy’s cellphone went straight to voicemail and he did not respond to a text message Thursday morning.

An arrest report says police were dispatched at 11:30 a.m. to an apartment building in downtown Jefferson City after a report that a man was having “some sort of panic attack or mental health crisis.” The report says Ealy “said something about a gun” and threatened to kill the person who called the police.

Marc Powers, chief of staff and communications director for the Missouri House Democrats, said they were aware of the arrest but did not have details about what happened. Powers said Ealy was stripped of his committee assignments earlier this year.

“(House Minority Leader) Ashley (Aune) removed him from all his committees back in the spring so he could address some personal issues. There are no plans to restore him to the committees in the upcoming session,” Powers said.

Ealy defeated one-term incumbent Annette Turnbaugh in 2022. A lawyer, Ealy campaigned on a “pro-union economy,” criminal justice reform and state investments in infrastructure, education and agriculture.

Ealy won his third term election Tuesday with 68% of the vote, defeating Republican challenger Dave Thomas.