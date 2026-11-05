Here are the TV broadcast map and announcers for the Jets at Chiefs game Sunday

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith. Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Co

The Chiefs-Jets all-time series is certainly not considered one of the great NFL rivalries, but the teams have a long history.

Both franchises were American Football League originals, although each has a new nickname these days.

When they first met on Oct. 2, 1960, it was the Texans vs. the Titans. The Texans moved to Kansas City in 1963 and became the Chiefs, while the Titans morphed into the Jets that same year.

Sunday’s game, which begins at noon and airs on KCTV (Ch. 5), will be the 42nd meeting between the franchises, and the Chiefs hold a 21-19-1 edge. The Jets haven’t won in Kansas City since 1998.

CBS Sports’ top crew will be at Arrowhead Stadium to call the game: Jim Nantz, J.J. Watt and Tracy Wolfson. Here is the broadcast map from 506Sports.com.

Areas in red will see the Chiefs-Jets game on Sunday. Courtesy of 506Sports.com

For those uninterested in the Chiefs, WDAF (Ch. 4) will have a doubleheader on Sunday: Cowboys vs. Colts at noon, followed by Patriots-Packers.

This is the full list of broadcaster assignments for Week 9 (all games on Sunday except where noted).

Jaguars at Ravens, 7:15 p.m. Thursday on Amazon Prime: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung (reporter)

Bengals vs. Falcons in Madrid, 8:30 a.m. on NFL Network: Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Molly McGrath

Jets at Chiefs, noon on CBS: Jim Nantz, J.J. Watt and Tracy Wolfson

Cowboys at Colts, noon on Fox: Adam Amin, Drew Brees and Kristina Pink

Broncos at Panthers, noon on CBS: Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker and Evan Washburn

Rams at Commanders, noon on Fox: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth and Jen Hale

Lions at Dolphins, noon on CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins

Giants at Eagles, noon on Fox: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen and Pam Oliver

Browns at Saints, noon on CBS: Andrew Catalon, Logan Ryan and A.J. Ross

Texans at Chargers, 3:05 p.m. on CBS: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta and Aditi Kinkhabwala

Packers at Patriots, 3:25 p.m. on Fox: Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi

Raiders at 49ers, 3:25 p.m. on Fox: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston and Allison Williams

Cardinals at Seahawks, 3:25 p.m. on Fox: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Megan Olivi

Buccaneers at Bears, 7:20 p.m. on NBC: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark

Bills at Vikings, 7:15 p.m. Monday on ESPN: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman with Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge