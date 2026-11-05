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Here are the TV broadcast map and announcers for the Jets at Chiefs game Sunday
By Pete Grathoff,4 days ago
The Chiefs-Jets all-time series is certainly not considered one of the great NFL rivalries, but the teams have a long history.
Both franchises were American Football League originals, although each has a new nickname these days.
When they first met on Oct. 2, 1960, it was the Texans vs. the Titans. The Texans moved to Kansas City in 1963 and became the Chiefs, while the Titans morphed into the Jets that same year.
Sunday’s game, which begins at noon and airs on KCTV (Ch. 5), will be the 42nd meeting between the franchises, and the Chiefs hold a 21-19-1 edge. The Jets haven’t won in Kansas City since 1998.
CBS Sports’ top crew will be at Arrowhead Stadium to call the game: Jim Nantz, J.J. Watt and Tracy Wolfson. Here is the broadcast map from 506Sports.com.
For those uninterested in the Chiefs, WDAF (Ch. 4) will have a doubleheader on Sunday: Cowboys vs. Colts at noon, followed by Patriots-Packers.
This is the full list of broadcaster assignments for Week 9 (all games on Sunday except where noted).
Jaguars at Ravens, 7:15 p.m. Thursday on Amazon Prime: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung (reporter)
Bengals vs. Falcons in Madrid, 8:30 a.m. on NFL Network: Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Molly McGrath
Jets at Chiefs, noon on CBS: Jim Nantz, J.J. Watt and Tracy Wolfson
Cowboys at Colts, noon on Fox: Adam Amin, Drew Brees and Kristina Pink
Broncos at Panthers, noon on CBS: Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker and Evan Washburn
Rams at Commanders, noon on Fox: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth and Jen Hale
Lions at Dolphins, noon on CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins
Giants at Eagles, noon on Fox: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen and Pam Oliver
Browns at Saints, noon on CBS: Andrew Catalon, Logan Ryan and A.J. Ross
Texans at Chargers, 3:05 p.m. on CBS: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta and Aditi Kinkhabwala
Packers at Patriots, 3:25 p.m. on Fox: Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi
Raiders at 49ers, 3:25 p.m. on Fox: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston and Allison Williams
Cardinals at Seahawks, 3:25 p.m. on Fox: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Megan Olivi
Buccaneers at Bears, 7:20 p.m. on NBC: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark
Bills at Vikings, 7:15 p.m. Monday on ESPN: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman with Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge