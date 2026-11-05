‘Cindy's daughter,' Maddie Holscher, talks to Teen Vogue about TikTok, witch drama

Cindy Holscher, left, and her daughter, Maddie Holscher, talked to Teen Vogue about Maddie’s use of TikTok to help her mom campaign for Kansas governor. As of Thursday, the race had not been officially called though Holscher held a small margin over Republican opponent Ty Masterson. Instagram/Maddie Holscher

During her campaign to become Kansas governor, Overland Park state Sen. Cindy Holscher learned firsthand the power of TikTok.

“Every time I make a stop on a campaign trail, there’s 15 to 20 people that will tell me they found me through TikTok,” Holscher told Teen Vogue in an interview conducted last week and posted online on election day — Tuesday.

The magazine interviewed Holscher with her 21-year-old daughter, Maddie Holscher, who led the effort to get the TikTok generation interested in her mom’s campaign.

Holscher claimed victory over her Republican opponent, Kansas Senate president Ty Masterson, on Wednesday. But her lead is razor-thin and the race hadn’t been officially called as of Thursday.

Maddie, who is also on Instagram, didn’t have an official title with the campaign, She’s just “Cindy’s daughter,” she told Teen Vogue.

“I started posting my TikToks almost exactly a year ago now,” said Maddie. “My main goal was to try to bring awareness to the campaign and get the message out. I did not expect to get hardly any views or that big of an audience.”

“She did one or two videos, and then we were looking at the amount of views (they’d get),” said Holscher. “I was pretty excited. I believe we need to go where the people are ... I have different social media, but the messaging is better coming from someone Maddie’s age.”

Cindy Holscher, Democratic candidate for Kansas governor, thanks her daughter for creating her campaign TikToks during her victory speech after winning the Democratic primary on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, at Thompson Barn in Lenexa, Kan. Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com

Maddie, a senior at the University of Missouri studying public health and statistics, did her own thing on TikTok — though she did consult her mom and the campaign from time to time, she said.

“A lot of the time when I have a really good idea — which is most of the time — I’ll make a TikTok and post it,” Maddie said. “If I think it’s on the verge or something could potentially happen, I’ll talk to my mom or one of her staffers, just in case.

“I know (her opponents) use a lot of stuff from my TikTok against my mom.”

Then, in one of the weirdest twists in the governor’s race, Masterson made national news when he conjured talk of witches.

The New Republic reported that last month during a speech at a Wichita church, Masterson accused Holscher of being a witch.

“God’s armies are out there in this,” Masterson reportedly said. “What we’re fighting right now is a spiritual battle that I’ve never seen before, in (this) state, in this politics.

“Evil is maturing with the brotherhood, and it is rising to a level that is just in your face. Really, my race and the U.S. Senate race with Roger Marshall versus (Adam) Hamilton. Those are spiritual battles.”

“Like I said, my opponent, she didn’t even hide it,” he said of Holscher. “She talked — they had witch — I mean, they’re doing like witchcraft spells on TikTok so she can win the governorship. I mean, they’re like … it’s like demonic stuff that they’re doing, right? Just in your face that way.”

Masterson appeared to reference a TikTok Maddie made in April that showed her waving her arms around her mom, who was brushing her teeth. The caption said “casting a spell so my mom wins Kansas Governor except she’s so done with me.”

Maddie mocked Masterson’s comments — with more TikToks.

She posted a childhood photo of herself and her sister dressed as little witches for Halloween, jokingly writing, “unfortunately the allegations are true. I’ve been practicing since elementary school … and I guess my sister has been, too.”

Maddie told Teen Vogue that Masterson’s talk of witches “was ridiculous — and it also shows he probably doesn’t know what a meme is. He probably doesn’t know how to work TikTok. It gave me really good content, though.”

Her mom’s response?

“When I first heard, I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me?’” Holscher told Teen Vogue. “It’s silly content of hers that he is putting out there and trying to make a serious issue. It was unbelievable.

“But I started thinking, his advertising has had several references to Maddie’s TikToks. Why is he obsessed with my college student’s TikToks when he’s the president of the Senate and should be solving issues?”

Maddie told Teen Vogue it was both “weird” and “cool” to be able to influence the campaign with her videos.

“It’s weird because it shows that I hold power in some way,” Maddie said. “They know I have a very good audience of young people — mainly young voters from Kansas. That intimidates them a little bit.”

Holscher said she hears older people often say it’s a shame that more younger people don’t get involved in politics.

“My response is that they are, it’s just in different places than you’re used to,” she said.

“Gen Z and younger generations, we were born with technology,” said Maddie. “We found out how to use it first. Everyone else who’s older has to adapt.

“I did not think TikTok would get (to be) this big of an app — I thought it was silly. But it’s a really good way to reach people, across the state and even the nation.”