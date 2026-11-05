Jason Kelce says Chiefs' false start penalty may not be entirely Jaylon Moore's fault

The Chiefs huddle during an NFL Week 8 game against the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Ron Chenoy/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Kelce brothers offer insight into a Chiefs game on their “New Heights” podcast, it’s usually tight end Travis Kelce offering his perspective.

Jason Kelce, the ESPN analyst, sometimes chimes in with a few things he saw, but it’s rare for him to talk at length about a certain play or player.

That changed this week when Jason Kelce talked about the false-start penalty Sunday on Chiefs right tackle Jaylon Moore that wiped out a game-winning touchdown pass in KC’s 28-24 loss at Denver. It was an interesting breakdown of the factors that led to Moore committing the penalty and why it may not have been his fault entirely.

The brothers agreed it was a penalty, but Jason Kelce said something looked off with the Chiefs’ offensive line as he watched video of the replay.

“The right guard, Trey Smith, is looking back at the quarterback, and (center) Creed Humphrey’s head is also looking down,” Jason Kelce said. “Most of the time, when the Chiefs are on silent cadence — I believe correct me if I’m wrong — Creed is the one looking back. You guys don’t do guard tap with Trey looking back, do you? So I was looking at this. I’m like, why is Trey looking back there? It looks like they’re doing a guard silent cadence. And before this, you can’t see it in this play, it was loud, and you can see Pat is screaming at the receivers to the left to make sure that they know what they’re doing or are aligned properly. So whenever there’s a hold up in the operation, that leads to guys being antsy.

“But Jaylon Moore here, I don’t know what happened on this play where Trey’s looking back and at Creed. But if you watch right when Trey turns around, for those of you watching, the tackle in a silent cadence is periphering the guy that he is blocking over here to the right and the center, and there’s not a verbal aspect to this. The moment the center lifts his head up, he’s got to go, and he’s got to time that up. You’re not looking at the center when it happens. You’re seeing his head out of the peripheral of your left eye. So Trey looking back and then all of a sudden snapping forward is within that kind of plane of sight. You don’t want all this movement happening.”

Kelce, the former Eagles center, also spoke about how Humphrey snaps the ball when the Chiefs are in a silent cadence.

“Creed is a quick silent cadence,” he said. “When his head comes up, that ball comes out fast, so that even makes the tackle more in a hurry to get off the snap count. A lot of guys will go up and then they’ll twist their head or something like that. Give it just a little bit more of a pause so the tackle can try and time it. Creed lifts his head up and he snaps it quick.

“So I can see why Jaylon Moore, I don’t want to make excuses for him — he’s got to be locked in — but there’s a lot of (stuff) happening inside here. I was confused on why there are so many guys looking back in the first place, what was being communicated. I kind of felt bad for Jaylon, to be honest for you because this whole thing came down to him getting a false start and I don’t know what the (heck) is going on there.”

The penalty moved the ball back to the 6-yard line and the game ended with Mahomes being sacked. Travis Kelce understood the confusion his brother had about the play but said the Chiefs still had a chance to win the game even with the penalty.

“We’ve got to execute at the end,” Travis Kelce said. “We can’t let the penalty absolutely deflate us and not let us execute at the end of the game.”