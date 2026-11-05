Why KU Jayhawks football lists 3 QBs as questionable on 1st injury report of week

Kansas Jayhawks quarterbacks Cole Ballard (15) and Isaiah Marshall (8) take part in a drill. Sophia Buonpane/sophiabuonpane@kcstar.com

All three of the Kansas Jayhawks’ top quarterbacks — Isaiah Marshall, Cole Ballard and Chase Jenkins — are listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against UCF.

The first Big 12 football injury report of the week was issued Wednesday night. Kickoff is 2:45 p.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Marshall started KU’s initial seven games before missing last week’s loss at TCU because of a lower leg injury. Backup Cole Ballard, who battled Marshall for KU’s starting quarterback position during the preseason completed 20 of 38 passes for 285 yards, a touchdown and a pick-six interception in a 22-16 road defeat.

Jenkins did play a bit in the TCU game. He carried twice for six yards on option plays. Ballard was an in-person guest on Wednesday’s Hawk Talk radio show. No mention was made of a possible injury.

Who is next in line if the three cannot play Saturday? Jaylen Mason, a true freshman out of Wichita Northwest, played in the late going against Middle Tennessee in his only appearance of the season.

Listed as unavailable for the game: running back Jalen Dupree and center Kasen Carpenter. Listed as questionable the three quarterbacks plus defensive backs Syeed Gibbs, Jaden Harris and Taylor Davis as well as defensive end David Santiago and wide receiver Bryson Hayes.

Defensive backs Elijah Cannon and Mason Ellis are probable. UCF quarterback Keyone Jenkins is questionable. QB Alonza Barnett III is probable.