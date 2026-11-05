Travis Kelce says he's excited for 1st Christmas since marrying Taylor Swift in ad

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce stars in new Tommy Hilfiger commercial. Screengrab of venusopalite13 X video

The onslaught of political commercials is finally over ... now we can expect to see an onslaught of Christmas commercials.

Christmas season seems to begin as soon as Halloween ends, and with it comes a boatload of advertising. That includes a new Tommy Hilfiger advertisement featuring Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“I’m excited for this year to be my first Christmas as a married man,” Kelce says in the spot. “Hi, I’m Travis Kelce and this is my perfect holiday: Have a night game on Christmas day and with my entire family.”

Kelce married superstar singer Taylor Swift in July, so he’s eager to see what the holidays bring.

A Women’s Wear Daily story quoted Kelce as saying: “I love all the old traditions and can’t wait to start some new ones. I start celebrating as that tree goes up.”

In another social media message from Tommy Hilfiger, Kelce notes that he loves when his mother, Donna, makes blueberry muffins during the holidays.

Perhaps this year, Kelce will embrace something new like homemade Pop Tarts, which is a Swift specialty.

Kelce signed a deal with Tommy Hilfiger earlier this year and he appeared in a fashion shoot in September with another female he loves: Wendy. That’s the dog Kelce and Swift own.