Kansas City area faces frost and freezing temperatures. Is the cold here to stay?

Temperatures will be near-normal for this time of year through the weekend, before trending warmer next week, the National Weather Service said. Widespread frost and freezing temperatures are expected Saturday morning, with temperatures falling into the upper 20s to lower 30s in some areas. National Weather Service in Kansas City

A brief blast of fall-like cold could bring widespread frost and freezing temperatures to parts of the Kansas City area, but the chill won’t last long, according to the National Weather Service.

After a warm start to fall, temperatures in Kansas City will be closer to normal over the next few days. Thursday’s high is expected to reach 57 degrees, with an overnight low near 43.

That’s close to the typical high of 58 degrees and low of 38 degrees for this time of year.

Friday will be similar but a bit cooler, with a high of 52 degrees and a low of 40 degrees.

The weather service said overnight lows could fall to or below freezing Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing widespread frost and possible freezing conditions.

Sensitive plants may need protection. Some areas could see temperatures drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s, the weather service said.

In a Halloween post, the weather service noted that Kansas City had not yet had a freeze of the season. The metro’s average first freeze date is Oct. 27.

Temperatures are expected to be around 55 degrees on Saturday.

Dry, warmer weather returns Sunday, with temperatures in the low 60s. Temperatures could reach near 70 degrees Monday before falling back to the mid-60s Tuesday through Thursday.