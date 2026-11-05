This Georgia restaurant is one of the most luxurious places to catch a sunset in the South

The River Bar and Lounge at The Cloister is open for lunch, dinner, late-night bites and brunch. Credit: Sea Island

Golden hour in the South hits differently, especially from a seat at The River Bar & Lounge at The Cloister, at the legendary resort The Cloister at Sea Island. The restaurant delivers French-meets-Southern fare and one of Sea Island's best sunsets, offering panoramic vistas of the Black Banks River and salt marshes as the sun dips to the horizon.

My husband and I had drinks and appetizers here during our last visit to Sea Island, and it was the perfect place to spend the evening after a day exploring the island. With its wood-paneled walls and 200-year-old cypress ceiling, the cozy setting is one you won't want to leave when it's time for dinner, so settle in for dishes like Sea Island seafood gumbo and bouillabaisse, both featuring local shrimp. If you prefer a casual night out, order smaller plates from the lounge menu as we did, where the flounder crudo, truffle-Parmesan fries and foie gras torchon were the most memorable bites.

The only catch is that the restaurant is only open to guests of the resort or other Sea Island properties, including The Lodge and the Beach Club. But one stay and you'll see why generations of families have gathered here year after year to escape daily life or celebrate holidays and other special occasions.

The Cloister at Sea Island welcomed its first guests in 1928. The property, which is situated on a gated private island, has a Spanish Mediterranean design that is surrounded by lush gardens with pathways and centuries-old live oak trees. Inside, elegant interiors include a grand three-story lobby with archways, stone walkways and towering chandeliers. Add to that five miles of private beach, three championship golf courses, a nature center, shooting school, wide array of water activities, a Beach Club, 65,000-square-foot spa and nearly every amenity you can think of - including those glorious sunsets.

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