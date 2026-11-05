Person critically injured in Kansas City police shooting; no officers hurt

A person was critically injured in a police shooting Wednesday night near East 11th Street and Troost Avenue in Kansas City. No Kansas City officers were hurt, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. This Google Maps Street View image from April shows the area of the shooting. Google Maps

A person was critically injured when a police officer shot him during a disturbance Wednesday evening in Kansas City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a social media post.

The highway patrol’s Division of Crime and Control is investigating the officer-involved shooting, which happened about 9 p.m. near East 11th Street and Troost Avenue east of downtown in the Paseo West neighborhood.

Shortly before the shooting, Kansas City police responded to the area on reports of a person causing a disturbance and jumping into the street, the highway patrol said. His age was not released

Officers arrived about 8:59 p.m. and began giving the person commands. A minute later, officers reported shots had been fired. One officer fired a duty weapon, striking the person, the highway patrol said.

The person was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition, the highway patrol said.

No officers were injured in the police shooting. Further details, including whether investigators found any weapons and how many times the person had been struck, were not released.

The highway patrol will investigate the police shooting while Kansas City police investigate the disturbance.

The highway patrol said that once it completes its investigation, it will forward all reports to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review.