All the Kansas City-area election results you missed while you were sleeping

Julie Hanson cheers with Democratic supporters at U.S. Senate candidate Adam Hamilton's official election night watch party, on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, in Overland Park, Kansas. Dominick Williams/dowilliams@kcstar.com

Kansas City is woke up Wednesday with a much clearer picture of its future following a busy Election Day on Tuesday.

The metro now knows who will represent Kansas in the U.S. Senate, who will represent Kansas City in the U.S. House and Jackson County’s next executive, among many other races.

The races for Kansas’ governor, secretary of state and attorney general were too close to call as of noon on Wednesday.

Missourians dealt the final death blow to the President Donald Trump-backed gerrymander of the state’s congressional map, affirmed protections for abortion and passed a law to protect citizen-led ballot measures from lawmakers’ meddling.

Along with our other comprehensive coverage of election results across the metro and what they mean for KC, you can explore results from every competitive race in Jackson, Platte, Clay, Johnson and Wyandotte counties.

The vote totals are accurate as of early Wednesday morning, but official results and provisional ballots will still need to be certified by election authorities.

Kansas congressional votes

U.S. Senate candidate for Kansas Adam Hamilton claps while his wife speaks at the podium at his official election night watch party on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, in Overland Park. Hamilton is the first Democratic senator to win an election in Kansas in 94 years. Dominick Williams/dowilliams@kcstar.com

DemocratAdam Hamilton defeated incumbent Republican Sen. Roger Marshall and Libertarian David C. Graham to become the next member of the U.S. Senate in what became one of the most hotly contested races in the 2026 midterm elections. Hamilton will be the first Democrat elected to represent Kansas in the Senate in 94 years. Hamilton received 51% of the vote. Marshall received 46%, and Graham had 3%.

Republican incumbent Derek Schmidt defeated Democrat Don Coover and Libertarian John Hauerin in the general election for Kansas’ second House District. Schmidt received 51% of the vote, Coover received 45% and Hauer received 4%.

Incumbent DemocratSharice Davids defeated Republican Eric Jenkins and Libertarian Steven A. Hohe in the general election for Kansas’ 3rd House District. Davids, who was elected for her fifth term, received 60% of the vote. Jenkins received 38%, and Hohe received 2%.

Missouri congressional elections

Republican incumbent Mark Alford defeated Democrat Jordan Herrera in the U.S. House District 4 race, earning 61% of the vote. Herrera had 36% of the vote.

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II speaks at the re-opening of the pedestrian mall in the 18th & Vine Jazz District on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Kansas City. Dominick Williams/dowilliams@kcstar.com

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver easily won the U.S. Rep. District 5 midterm, the 12th time he has won his Kansas City-based district. Cleaver had 69% of the vote, beating out Republican Rick Brattin, who had 28% of the vote. Libertarian Randy Langkraehr had 2.3% of the vote.

Republican Chris Stigall won the U.S. Rep. District 6 seat with 59% of the vote. He beat out Democrat Josh Smead, who had 39% of the vote. According to the Associated Press, Stigall led all counties in voting except Platte County, which Smead led.

Kansas statewide votes

The Kansas governor race to replace term-limited Laura Kelly between Democrat Cindy HolscherandRepublican Ty Mastersonis too close to call as of noon Wednesday. With 100% of precincts reporting, Holscher claimed victory on Wednesday morning as she held a razor-thin 5,569-vote lead over Masterson. Late-arriving mail ballots still have yet to be counted.

Ty Masterson and Cindy Holscher, candidates for Kansas governor 2026

Other races that haven’t been called include:

Kansas Secretary of State between Republican Pat Proctor, Democrat Jennifer Day and United Kansas Party candidate Scott E. Morgan.

between Republican Pat Proctor, Democrat Jennifer Day and United Kansas Party candidate Scott E. Morgan. Attorney General between Democrat Chris Mann and Republican incumbent Kris Kobach

between Democrat Chris Mann and Republican incumbent Kris Kobach State treasurer between Republican Steven Johnson, Democrat Juan C. Luengo and Libertarian Eric Lund.

between Republican Steven Johnson, Democrat Juan C. Luengo and Libertarian Eric Lund. Commissioner of Insurance between Republican Daniel Hawkins, Democrat Dinah Sykes and Libertarian Ric Koehn

The state will have to count the mail ballots before determining the winners.

Democrat Amy Diediker and Republican Amy Cawvey have been elected to the Kansas state Board of Education. Diediker won with 55% of the vote, defeating Republican Jim McMullen, while Cawvey also won with 55% of the vote, defeating Democrat Jennifer Lloyd.

Kansas voters approved an amendment to the Kansas Constitution that emphasizes that only U.S. citizens are allowed to vote. The constitution currently says that “every citizen” of the U.S. who is at least 18 years old and a Kansas resident can participate in elections.

“YES” votes received 64% of the vote. State election laws already prohibit noncitizens from voting, which led to critics calling the amendment proposal redundant.

Missouri statewide votes

In a tight race for the Missouri state auditor, Republican incumbent Scott Fitzpatrick secured another term with 50% of the vote. Democrat Quentin Wilson had 47% of the vote. Fitzpatrick recently released his report calling Jackson County’s 2023 property tax assessments “doomed” from the start.

Missouri voters rejected Amendment 3, a Republican plan to once again ban abortion access, a decision that affirms the state’s protections on the procedure. “No” votes beat out “yes” votes 55.5% to 44.5% according to the Missouri secretary of state. The vote marks a major win for abortion rights supporters who successfully legalized the procedure two years ago in a vote that made Missouri the first state to overturn a ban at the ballot box.

Tom Bastian, a spokesperson for NO on 3, Stop the Ban Missouri, wears a shirt on Oct. 31, 2026, encouraging Missourians to vote against a proposed abortion ban, called Amendment 3. The measure will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot. Kacen Bayless/kbayless@kcstar.com

Voters approved Amendment 6, a constitutional amendment strengthening the state’s most visible form of direct democracy, months after overwhelmingly rejecting a proposal that would weaken it. “Yes” votes beat out “no” votes 60% to 40%. This amendment raises the bar for lawmakers to overturn laws enacted through the initiative petition process, in which citizens propose laws, gather signatures and place issues directly on a statewide ballot.

Protesters packed the rotunda of the Missouri statehouse to protest the gerrymandering the state’s congressional map on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Jefferson City, Missouri. Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com

Missouri voters rejected Amendment 7, which means the state will not establish a government-run investment fund to eliminate all state-imposed taxes in the future. “No” voters won handily, having 61% of the vote, versus 39% “yes” voters.

In the tightest race amongst the amendments proposed by Missouri, Amendment 8was approved. This means that a state sheriff can be removed only through a writ of quo warranto — a legal action challenging a person’s right to hold public office — brought by the Missouri attorney general. “Yes” voters narrowly beat out “no” voters 51% to 49%.

Missouri voters struck a deathblow to the state’s gerrymandered congressional map by rejectingProposition A, which would have allowed the President Donald Trump-backed map to take effect. It was rejected by 62% of voters; 38% of voters said yes to the proposition.

Missouri legislative elections

The Missouri State Capitol at 201 W. Capitol Ave., is pictured on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, in Jefferson City. Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com

Democrat Keri Ingle will be the next Missouri State Senator representing District 8. She earned 55% of the vote, beating out Republican Jon Patterson with 45%.

A race separated by 559 votes, Republican Mike Jones will represent District 34 in the Missouri State Senate. Democrat Shereka Barnes had 49% of the vote to Jones’ 50%.

Incumbent Republican Josh Hurlbert defeated Democrat Amy Minich with 58.6% of the vote in Missouri House District 8.

Democrat Tracey Steele defeated Republican Jerry Hickey with 58.5% of the vote in Missouri House District 12.

In Missouri House District 13, Republican John Elliott beat Democrat Jacoby Winkoop with 60% of the vote.

Incumbent DemocratAshley Aune topped Republican Frank Pendleton with 61.4% of the vote in Missouri House District 14.

In Missouri House District 16, Democrat Dan Kinate defeated incumbent Republican Chris Brown with 54.4% of the vote.

Democrat Susan Hoisington defeated incumbent Republican Bill Allen with 59.2% of the vote in Missouri House District 17.

Incumbent Democrat Wick Thomas defeated Republican Karen Irene Spalding with 84.6% of the vote in Missouri House District 19.

Democrat Jeff Spicer defeated incumbent Republican Mike Steinmeyer with 51.4% of the vote in Missouri House District 20.

In Missouri House District 21, incumbent Democrat Will Jobe defeated Republican Michael Young with 60.4% of the vote.

In Missouri House District 28, incumbent Democrat Donna Barnes topped Republican Steven W. Hinton with 76.5% of the vote.

Democrat Tedi H. Rowland defeated Republican Robert Bruette with 61.9% of the vote in Missouri House District 29.

In Missouri House District 30, DemocratKevin Grover defeated Republican Jeff Martin with 57.3% of the vote.

Democrat Justin Geiser garnered 53.1% of the vote to defeat incumbent Republican Ron Fowler in Missouri House District 31.

In Missouri House District 32, Republican Michael Todd took 57.1% of the vote to defeat Democrat Jennifer Cassidy.

Incumbent Republican Carolyn Caton received 52% of the vote to defeat Democrat Troy Latterell in Missouri House District 33.

In Missouri House District 34, incumbent Democrat Kemp Strickler took 61% of the vote to defeat Republican Sean Smith.

In Missouri House District 35, Democrat Michael Scott defeated Republican Jacquie Aziere Stenger with 61.9% of the vote.

Incumbent Democrat Anthony T. Ealy Jr. defeated Republican Dave Thomas in Missouri House District 36 with 68.3% of the vote.

In Missouri House District 38, incumbent Democrat Martin (Marty) Jacobs beat

Republican Mary Hill with 60.5% of the vote.

Incumbent RepublicanMark Meirath received 54.6% of the vote in his win against Democrat Tanya Lakins in Missouri House District 39.

In Missouri House District 55, incumbent Republican William (Bill) Irwin defeated Democrat Jon Pennell with 61.7% of the vote.

Democrat Staci Czar defeated Republican Steve Baker with 52.7% of the vote in Missouri House District 56.

In Missouri House District 62, incumbent Republican Sherri Gallick received 65.5% of the vote to defeat Democrat Liz Davenport.

Kansas legislative elections

The Kansas Statehouse is bathed in red light after Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, that the Kansas City Chiefs will build their new stadium in Kansas City, Kansas. The decision marks a major win for the state, bringing one of the region’s most prominent sports teams across the state line. Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com

In Kansas House District 5, incumbent Republican Courtney Sappington beat Democrat Henry Johns with 60% of the vote.

In Kansas House District 8, Democrat Megan Phillips topped incumbent Republican Chris Croft with 51% of the vote.

Democrat Sherry Giebler beat incumbent Republican Charlotte Esau in Kansas House District 14 with 56% of the vote.

In Kansas House District 15, Democrat Allison Hougland defeated Republican Lauren N. Bohi with 57% of the vote.

Incumbent Democrat Jo Ella Hoye beat Republican Jim Eschrich with 62% of the vote in Kansas House District 17.

In Kansas House District 18, incumbent Democrat Cindy Neighbor defeated Republican Robert Whitman with 64% of the vote.

In Kansas House District 19, incumbent Democrat Stephanie Sawyer Clayton beat Republican Mark Hermes with 67% of the vote.

Incumbent Democrat Jarrod Ousley topped Republican Scott Speicker with 72% of the vote in Kansas House District 24.

Incumbent Republican Chip VanHouden defeated Democrat Laura Johnson with 51% of the vote in Kansas House District 26.

In Kansas House District 27, Democrat Sara Kiewiet beat incumbent Republican Sean E. Tarwater by 41 votes.

Democrat Bryan Mouber defeated Republican Alex N. Bergman with 55% of the vote in Kansas House District 28.

In Kansas House District 30, Democrat Amelia Wiederaenders defeated incumbent Republican Laura Williams with 53% of the vote.

In Kansas House District 31, Democrat Emily Hane defeated Republican Dennis Grindel with 81% of the vote.

In Kansas House District 33, Democrat Emily Blanks beat incumbent Republican Carolyn Caiharr with 56% of the vote.

Incumbent Democrat Valdenia C. Winn beat Republican CeCe Harlin with 83% of the vote in Kansas House District 34.

Incumbent Democrat Wanda Brownlee Paige beat Republican Alex Sanchez in Kansas House District 35 with 83% of the vote.

In Kansas House District 36, incumbent DemocratLynn Melton defeated Republican Brian Dickason with 69% of the vote.

In Kansas House District 37, incumbent DemocratMelissa M. Oropeza defeated Republican Connie Jo Henry with 72% of the vote.

Incumbent Republican Timothy H. Johnson beat Democrat Richard Paz with 59% of the vote in Kansas House District 38.

In Kansas House District 39, Democrat Zach Maier defeated incumbent Republican Angela Stiens with 54% of the vote.

Democrat Kristen Schultz topped incumbent Republican William (Bill) Sutton with 51%of the vote in Kansas House District 43.

In Kansas House District 49, incumbent Democrat Nikki McDonald received 59% of the vote to defeat Republican Tricia Sinclair.

In Kansas House District 78, Democrat Tim Lundberg beat incumbent Republican Robyn R. Essex with 53% of the vote.

Democrat Brandon Holland won 51% of the vote in Kansas House District 117 to defeat incumbent Republican Adam Turk.

In Kansas House District 121, Democrat Kelsey Stock garnered 54% of the vote to defeat Republican Thomas Palenske.

Jackson County elections

Stacy Lake will be the next Jackson County Executive. Mara Rose Williams/The Kansas City Star

Democrat Stacy Lake defeated Alan Rohlfing for the Jackson County Executive position with 68.5% of the vote. She will take charge of a county that has been embroiled in scandal and chaos.

Jackson County’s COMBAT program will keep its funding, as 72.1% of voters approved the program’s extension.

Democrat Carla Fields will represent the 1st District At-Large in the Jackson County Legislature, besting Republican Lance Pollard with 68.1% of the vote.

Donna Peyton, a Democrat, took the 2nd District At-Large seat in the Jackson County Legislature with 68.5% of the vote.

Uncontested Democratic candidates Susan Wilson, Kelly Thompson and Venessa Huskey will represent the 3rd District At-Large, 1st District and 2nd District, respectively.

Phyllis Hernandez, a Democrat, received 58.7% of the vote, winning the Jackson County Legislature’s 3rd District over Republican Scott Qualls.

Democrat Byron Townsend, with 80.9% of the vote, will represent the 4th District after defeating Republican Lon McDonald.

Dale Carter took the only Republican seat on the Jackson County Legislature, edging out Antoine Jennings for the 5th District seat with 51.1% of the vote.

Democrat Tony Lawson, with 55% of the vote, will represent Jackson County’s 6th District, besting Republican Bill Haley.

Johnson County elections

A polling volunteer, holds an “I Voted” sticker while waiting for voters to cast their ballots in Prairie Village. Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com

Incumbent Mike Kelly will serve another term as Johnson County Commission Chairman. He won with 57% of the vote over Karen Crnkovich, who earned 42.8%.

Incumbent Becky Fast, will serve the people of Johnson County District 1 on the county commission. She earned 71.5% of the vote over Ben W. Hobert, who earned 28.2%.

Teresa Erb ran unopposed for commissioner District 4 and earned 96.7% of the vote.

Incumbent Michael L. Ashcroft will serve another term as District 5 commissioner. He won with 51.7% of the vote over Greg Mitchell, who earned 48.1%.

Cole Robinson will be Prairie Village’s new mayor. Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com

Cole Robinson won the Prairie Village mayoral race with 59% of the vote over Inga Selders, who earned 40.1%.

Platte County elections

Democrat Mary McKenna will be the next Platte County presiding commissioner. She earned 50.7% of the vote over Republican Jason Maki, who earned 42%, and Independent Dale W. Brouk, who earned 7.2%.

Democrat Hans Peter won the Platte County clerk race with 53% of the vote over Republican Mary Calvillo, who earned 42%.

The Platte County Auditor will be Independent Kevin Robinson, the incumbent, who earned 51% of the vote over Republican Laura Waldon who earned 49%.

Independent Holly Cayer earned 53% of the vote in the race for county collector over Republican Jim Bosch, who earned 45.6%.

Independent Chris Kendall, the incumbent, defeated Republican Krysten Jury for county treasurer with 53.5% of the vote. Jury earned 46.5% of the vote.

Robinson, Cayer and Kendall originally launched their campaigns on the Republican ticket, but ran as independents after withdrawing from the election in May due to confusion regarding personal financial disclosure statement filings. They collected enough signatures by the end of July to join the ballot as independent candidates.

Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer ran unopposed for Platte County prosecutor. Jenna Ebbers

RepublicanTony Luetkemeyer ran unopposed to become Platte County’s prosecuting attorney, getting 100% of the votes.

The county recorder of deeds will be Republican Christopher L. Wright who ran unopposed and earned 100% of the vote. Clay County elections.

Clay County elections

Jennifer Justus defeated incumbent Jerry Nolte with 55.7% of the vote. She will be the next Clay County presiding commissioner.

Campaign signs for Jennifer Justus outside the Clay County Election Board offices on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. Nathan Pilling/npilling@kcstar.com

The eastern commissioner Seat 2 race went to incumbent Jay R. Johnson, who earned 52.9%, and defeated Mark McAuliffe.

Kansas judicial elections

In Kansas, voters opted to retain two state Supreme Court justices in their seats for another term.

Chief Justice Eric S. Rosen, who was first appointed by former Gov. Kathleen Sebelius in 2005, was retained with 65.2% of the vote, according to unofficial results. Judge Larkin E. Walsh, who was appointed by Gov. Laura Kelly in 2025, was retained with 64.9% of the vote.

Results for Kansas Court of Appeals retention elections were not immediately available.

Wyandotte County Courthouse on Thursday, October 8, 2026. Dominick Williams/dowilliams@kcstar.com

District Court judges on the ballot in Wyandotte County all ran unopposed.District Court judges on the ballot in Johnson County were all retained.

Missouri judicial elections

In Missouri, voters opted to retain state Supreme Court Justice Paul C. Wilson, who was appointed by former Gov. Jay Nixon in 2012, with 62.8% of the vote, according to unofficial results.

The office of the Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday, September 10, 2026, in Jefferson City. Dominick Williams/dowilliams@kcstar.com

Voters retained Judge Lisa White Hardwick of the Western District Court of Appeals with 67.6% of the vote.

Circuit Court judges on the ballot in Jackson, Clay and Platte counties were all retained.