Missouri Democrats rejoice the defeat of Prop. A, but is the legal fight over?

Richard von Glahn, executive director of People Not Politicians, speaks at an election night watch party in Kansas City. People Not Politicians opposed the mid-decade gerrymander passed by lawmakers in 2025. Jack Harvel/Jack.Harvel@kcstar.com

Proposition A went down in flames — and the final tally wasn’t particularly close. But the legal fight over a congressional map known as H.B. 1 might not be over, according to Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway speaking about the ballot measure last week.

Long before voters cast their ballots against a congressional map favoring Republicans 7-1, the writing was on the wall, according to Missouri Democratic Party chair Russ Carnahan. The Star spoke with Carnahan and Jackson County Democratic committee chair Geoff Gerling by telephone Tuesday before election results were in. According to unofficial results, nearly 62% of voters rejected a measure that would have redrawn the Missouri map to create seven Republican-leaning districts out of eight representative districts in the state.

“In this process, there was some polling done when this was in front of the legislature when they were doing this mid-decade gerrymandering, and a poll was done at that time statewide,” Carnahan said. “A large margin of people — 52-22% — thought politicians shouldn’t be drawing their maps but that an independent citizen commission should be. So I think, statewide, people are tired of politicians playing games to rig the system.”

Carnahan was asked what message the failure of Proposition A should send to the Missouri General Assembly, as well as the Republican leadership that fought for the gerrymandered map all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Well, it should send a lesson that they should listen to voters and stop playing those games, but given the legislature’s track record, I think they’re unlikely to listen and learn from that and expect they would continue to play those games,” he said.

That sentiment was echoed locally. In Jackson County, Gerling said he believed the voters’ message at the ballot box would be clear and unmoved by the pressure President Donald Trump put on Missouri Republicans to redraw the map in an attempt to preserve power in Congress. Traditionally, congressional maps are redrawn every 10 years by the state legislature after the census.

“Ultimately Missourians did not want to be part of this nationwide gerrymandering, rushed process to try to defend one president, one time for one term,” Gerling said. “They felt far more comfortable with redrawing the maps every 10 years in a way that is more fair and open in the process.”

Messages sent to Missouri Republican Party chair Peter Kinder and John Butler, chair of the Jackson County Republican Party, seeking comment were not returned.

Opponents of Amendment 3 and Proposition A gather at the DistrKCt, a coworking space in Kansas City, for an election night watch party. Jack Harvel/Jack.Harvel@kcstar.com

The map, known in GOP circles as the Missouri First map, was drawn to oust U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver from office and would have carved up Kansas City into three congressional districts and extended the 5th District into rural central Missouri. Cleaver defeated Missouri Republican state Sen. Rick Brattin to keep the Fifth Congressional District seat.

On Wednesday, Cleaver, a Democrat from Kansas City, told The Star in a phone interview that the defeat of Prop A was a referendum on Missouri Republicans.

“I think the people of Missouri spoke eloquently yesterday about the fact that they spoke about their resentment of politicians telling them that they have no say in what goes on in the state of Missouri,” Cleaver said. “And I think that the message will be absolutely clear: we run this state, and that's what the people were saying, we run the state, not politicians.”

Until last year when the General Assembly passed the gerrymandered map during a special session, the drawing of congressional lines was done by the state legislature after the census.

“And that’s the part that I think needs to change,” Carnahan said. “We need to have citizen commissions to draw congressional districts.”

Map fight may not be over

Even as voters decisively closed the chapter on Proposition A at the ballot box, the war over Missouri’s political boundaries is shifting from the polls to the courtroom.

In an interview with KCUR on Oct. 29, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway said the legal fight over the map may not be over. Hanaway told the outlet that lawsuits have already been filed, and she expects more to follow after the election.

“I’m surprised we haven’t seen a more serious challenge,” Hanaway said.

On Tuesday, Carnahan, a Democrat, agreed with Hanaway. Going forward, Carnahan said the best-case scenario for all Missourians would be to create citizen commissions to draw congressional districts “and take it out of the hands of the politicians that want to play games with it.”

“Strangely, I agree with her that the fight isn’t over because where the fight needs to go next is to have a proposition put on the ballot,” Carnahan said. “Of course it’ll have to be done by citizens because the legislature won’t do it.”

A successful grassroots campaign

A political action committee called People Not Politicians collected more than 305,000 signatures to force a vote on the gerrymandered map and campaigned hard against the measure. The group also fought the state all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court before Chief Justice John Roberts ordered Missouri to use a 2022 congressional map in the election.

In a statement, Richard von Glahn, the group’s executive director, said by overwhelmingly rejecting Prop. A, Missourians were on the right side of history.

“Tonight Missouri voters said something simple: we pick our politicians, they don’t pick us,” von Glahn said. “Republicans, Democrats and independents came together across this state because they were tired of Missouri politicians taking orders from D.C. instead of listening to their voters. The proposed and now rejected congressional map was drawn for politicians in Washington, not for voters in Missouri. Missouri voters said no to this power grab.”

Greg Vonnahme, a political science professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, said almost from the beginning of the redistricting saga, Republican lawmakers were shortsighted in their attempt to implement the map. Had the legislature passed H.B.1 using an emergency clause, they may have had an easier road in their gerrymandering crusade, Vonnahme said.

In Missouri, any bill with an emergency clause attached to it goes into effect as soon as the governor signs it. However, an emergency clause requires a two-thirds majority vote of the members in each chamber to pass. According to reports, Republican lawmakers lacked the necessary votes in the state House to pass an emergency clause for H.B. 1.

“When the Republicans redistricted, if they’d attached an emergency measure to it, it would have become law as soon as the special session ended,” he said. “Had they done that, it would have been harder to get the referendum on the ballot. They didn’t do that, which created this window of opportunity for opponents to advance a referendum, which they did.”

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe, the main proponent of the map, appointed Hanaway attorney general after Andrew Bailey resigned last summer to join the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Gerling, the Democratic leader from Jackson County, said he has been surprised by Hanaway’s disregard for the rule of law in the fight over the map. Both the Missouri Supreme Court and SCOTUS ruled against Hanaway’s office and Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins’ push to use the map in Tuesday’s election.

“I think that Catherine Hanaway has brought herself down into the mud to a level that no one would have expected, especially those of us that remember her time as Speaker of the House,” Gerling said. “She will say anything to remain on the good side of the extremist in the party to guarantee that she’ll be the nominee.”