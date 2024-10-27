Sharice Davids: I’ll keep working to deliver real bipartisan solutions to Kansas | Opinion

Our local economy has made progress in recent years, with major wins like Panasonic building a $4 billion manufacturing facility right here in our community. These investments are creating well-paying jobs and driving innovation at home. But I know that even with this growth, families are still feeling strapped by rising costs.

My mom recently retired and, like many Kansans, is now living on a fixed income. Watching her adjust to a new financial reality reminds me how tight things can get when prices go up — for groceries, health care or child care. That’s why I’m focused on working across the aisle to deliver real solutions to lower costs.

A few weeks ago, I went grocery shopping with Betsy Butler, a mom from Mission, who told me the price of some grocery items have nearly doubled in recent years. I’ve felt it, too. Betsy’s story is one I hear too often: Folks are struggling to stretch their paychecks, especially when feeding their families.

To help, I introduced bipartisan legislation to support Kansas farmers, protect our food supply chain and lower grocery costs. By improving transportation routes and reducing supply chain disruptions, we can get food to stores faster and at a lower cost. This not only benefits Kansas families but also strengthens our economy by supporting the farmers who keep food on our tables.

Another area where I’ve worked to lower costs is health care, especially for older adults. Julie Cogley, a retiree in Overland Park with Type 2 diabetes, was paying $700 a month for insulin, putting a huge strain on her finances. She even had to cut back on other essentials to afford the medication.

I helped pass a law capping insulin costs at $35 a month for seniors on Medicare like Julie. Now, 4,300 people in Kansas’ 3rd District who rely on insulin are saving an average of $620 a year. These are real savings that make a real difference in people’s lives.

Child care costs are another huge burden for working parents, like the Zigtema family in Shawnee. I recently joined them to pick up their two boys from day care. Like many parents, they had to consider whether one of them should quit their job because of to the high cost of child care. No parent should be forced to make that kind of choice.

That’s why I introduced the Affordable Childcare Act, a bipartisan bill that doubles tax credits for families, putting money directly in parents’ pockets. This would provide immediate relief, making child care more affordable and giving families the flexibility they need.

In contrast, my opponent is backed by extreme politicians whose rejection of bipartisanship led to one of the least productive sessions of Congress in history. He has shown no willingness to work across the aisle to deliver results for Kansas families. We can’t afford more gridlock when people need help now.

I’m proud to serve you in Congress, and I’m proud of the work we’ve done to lower costs — from groceries to health care to child care — but there’s still more to do. I’ll keep fighting for real solutions that put Kansas families first and build an economy that works for everyone.

Sharice Davids represents Kansas’ 3rd District in the U.S. House of Representatives.