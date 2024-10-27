Platte County kids deserve better mental health. Voters have a chance to help Nov. 5 | Opinion

For children

The first time I saw the little boy, recently discovered hidden in his mom’s attic weighing less than 20 pounds at 7 years old, he was terrified — of everything. After years of counseling, he walked up to our executive director to high five and asked her, “What’s up, Turkey Butt?” Perhaps we brought that little boy back a little bit too far, but that is exactly what we do at Synergy Services and exactly why we need a children’s services fund in Platte County.

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among 10- to 24-year-olds in Missouri. The 2022 Missouri Student Survey revealed that nearly 9% of participating Platte County students seriously considered suicide. About 60% of youths with major depression do not receive any mental health treatment . Those who cannot find help are most at risk of dying by suicide. Platte County has a health provider shortage, with a mental health patient-to-provider ratio of 840-1.

The Platte County children’s services fund would help close this gap and connect children and teens to mental health resources. The existing funds in Jackson and Clay counties have saved lives. We should do the same in Platte County.

- Corky McCaffrey, Community engagement coordinator, Synergy Services, Parkville

Say no to 3

I was disappointed, but not surprised, by The Star’s endorsement of Missouri Amendment 3 , (Oct. 16, 8A, “The Star’s endorsement on Missouri Amendment 3”) especially considering the justification for the endorsement given: “Women are equal to men. … The right to personal autonomy is inalienable : It can’t be taken away by legislation, or a government choice.”

This logic ignores the rights of the most important individual: the preborn baby. Liberals have convinced the public that a preborn baby is nothing more than a nonviable mass in a woman’s body. That’s how they can make it a women’s right issue — by ignoring the child.

But the baby is a living organism, with a beating heart, capable of feeling pain, who burps and smiles and kicks. A preborn baby has as much right to life as the mother carrying it.

Legislatures have recognized that right to be born. In many states, people can be convicted of murder if they cause sufficient harm to a woman that the preborn baby dies. How is that different from an abortion for reasons of convenience?

I strongly urge a no vote on Amendment 3. Instead, let’s recognize the rights of a healthy preborn baby to live a full and meaningful life.

- Joe DeShon, Oak Grove

Example set

Grandpa, whom do you vote for?

Young man, I vote for those who look at a crowd and see a messy, chaotic family, not a hostile “us versus them.” I vote for leaders who show they care about and for the people they serve, and not those who seek only personal gain. I vote for those who serve a shared pie, willing to cut enough slices to feed all at the table, and for those who put some away to make a better world for your children.

I vote for those whose records demonstrate reliability, whose actions put others first, whose plans include all of us and generations to come. I vote for those faithful to the laws of the land and our common values. I vote for the patriot who put his life on the line repeatedly for all of us, not the coward who ran from the inferno he helped feed in our hallowed halls. I vote for your sister’s fundamental and sacred right to choose what is best for her health and wellness, free of intrusion by the government or hypocrisy of those who would impose their values on others.

One day, I hope you’ll vote this way, too.

- Tony D. Cook, Fayette, Missouri

One choice

Donald Trump has said repeatedly that he would be dictator on Day 1 of another term. He’s repeatedly said he would use the U.S. military against political enemies. He said government employees must swear loyalty oaths to him or be fired.

He avoided military duty with “bone spurs.” And then Trump disparages our dead and wounded veterans repeatedly as “suckers.”

Other countries laugh at us. They’re amazed and appalled that the U.S. could elect anyone so clownish, yet menacing. Europe has already seen a regime like this. Like Adolf Hitler, Trump calls other races “vermin” and says they’re poisoning our blood. And Trump promises to put foreigners in internment camps. His own chief of staff, John F. Kelly, says Trump meets the definition of “fascist.” (Oct. 24, 6A, “Former chief of staff has warnings about Trump”)

Do we want what happened in Germany in America?

His rambling, disconnected speeches sound like mental illness. Experts question his mental faculties.

I know some people disagree with Kamala Harris’ policies, but policies can be rescinded. Congress can block them. Trump has no intention of letting Congress hold him back. He wants to be dictator. Turning America into a fascist regime is a much harder evil to undo.

If you’re a true patriot who loves this country and the Constitution, whether liberal or conservative, you must vote for Kamala Harris.

- Suzanne B. Conaway, Kansas City

America first

With Election Day right around the corner, please stop worrying and go vote — while you still can — because it may be the last time you do. Missourians, vote yes on Amendment 3. Ignore the Republicans telling you to vote no.

If we let Donald Trump win, our country will become what it rebelled against in 1776, and our American experiment will have ended in failure. The Founding Fathers warned about this and worked hard to prevent it. Trump would erase our constitutional rights, at least those in the First Amendment, meaning we would have no rights.

So please, stand up for your country. Put country over party and vote for Kamala Harris, because she is the right choice. Our country, and maybe our lives, depend on you and your vote.

- Niall E. Stallings, Kansas City

Thanks, Joe

The price of gasoline is way down. Let’s all send thanks to President Joe Biden for lowering them. After all, we blame him when prices go up.

- Henry F. Rompage, Lenexa

More choices

Both major parties oppose ranked choice voting, which would be banned in Missouri if Amendment 7 passes , because this simple system lets you vote for a candidate without risking being a spoiler. You simply rank your first choice, second choice and so on.

Assume Anne, Edward and Mary are running. You favor Mary, who has little chance. So, list Mary first, list Edward second and don’t list Anne (whom you want to lose).

If someone wins a majority of first-choice votes, she or he is elected. Anne wins in the first round if she gets more votes than Mary and Edward combined. Mary wasn’t a spoiler because if Mary’s votes had all gone to Edward, Anne would still have won.

If no one wins the first round, the last-place candidate’s votes are redistributed to their voters’ second choices. If Mary comes in third in the first round, your vote switches to Edward for the second round. It’s like the first round never existed. You got to vote for Mary and still pick Edward over Anne.

Ranking candidates is easy — no different from “I’d like chocolate chip ice cream, but if they don’t have that, I’ll take vanilla.”

Extremist candidates hate ranked choice because it can benefit the voter’s second choice.

- Claude Thau, Overland Park