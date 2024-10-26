Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Kansas City Star

    Chiefs’ Week 8 game roster and schedule: Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

    2 days ago

    Related Search

    Las Vegas RaidersKansas City ChiefsWeek 8 NFLChiefs game todayNfl predictionsAmerican football

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Missing 87-year-old Kansas City Kansas woman located safe Saturday night
    The Kansas City Star2 days ago
    What penalties can someone face if they’re caught stealing political signs in Missouri?
    The Kansas City Star2 days ago
    Two dead after car speeds through red light in east Kansas City Sunday morning
    The Kansas City Star1 day ago
    How Chiefs are defined by recent identity shift: ‘We’re going to make you pay’
    The Kansas City Star15 hours ago
    Political merch at Kansas City airport ignites an online furor. Here’s the full story
    The Kansas City Star2 hours ago
    Here’s who national experts predict will win KC Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders game
    The Kansas City Star1 day ago
    Lucky Powerball player wins $1 million prize. Where was the ticket sold?
    The Kansas City Star1 day ago
    Man dies in shooting at south Kansas City restaurant: Police
    The Kansas City Star2 days ago
    Baby with 50 rat bites found in ‘deplorable’ home, IN officials say. Mom pleads guilty
    The Kansas City Star3 hours ago
    Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways
    The Kansas City Star4 days ago
    Missouri State, Jewell, Central Missouri collect victories: area college football
    The Kansas City Star1 day ago
    What we learned about Kansas City Chiefs in 27-20 road win vs. Las Vegas Raiders
    The Kansas City Star1 day ago
    KC chef blends tech and fine dining: Delighting patrons with one-of-a-kind experience
    The Kansas City Star2 days ago
    KU basketball could get injured players back for Tuesday’s exhibition vs. Washburn
    The Kansas City Star3 hours ago
    ‘He was like our anchor’: Father and chef Larry Thomas, dies at 68
    The Kansas City Star1 day ago
    Kansas & Missouri high school football scores: Results from across the KC metro
    The Kansas City Star2 days ago
    How many votes have been cast so far in the Kansas City area? What early totals show
    The Kansas City Star3 hours ago
    Popular hardware store eyes new Johnson County location in this growing shopping center
    The Kansas City Star5 hours ago
    Man is ‘one step closer to retirement’ after winning huge Michigan lottery jackpot
    The Kansas City Star1 day ago
    Chiefs-Raiders prediction: Why KC-Las Vegas line is a first in the NFL this season
    The Kansas City Star2 days ago
    Can you use your phone in Missouri voting booths? What to know for Election Day 2024
    The Kansas City Star9 hours ago
    Platte County kids deserve better mental health. Voters have a chance to help Nov. 5 | Opinion
    The Kansas City Star1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy