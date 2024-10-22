How to vote early for 2024 election in the KC area: Locations, hours, ID requirements

If you’re out of town on Election Day or just want to avoid lines at the polls, you can cast an early ballot now for the Nov. 5 general election in Kansas and Missouri.

In addition to voting in the presidential election for Kamala Harris or Donald Trump, Kansas City area voters have many state and local issues on the ballot. They will choose Kansas legislators , the Missouri governor , and the future of abortion and minimum wage in the Show Me State.

Read on to learn when and where you can vote, what you need to bring to the polls and how to research candidates.

No matter if you’re a Democrat, Republican or part of another party, here is what you need to know about early voting around the Kansas City area.

When does early voting start in Kansas and Missouri?

Early in-person voting in Missouri started Tuesday, Oct. 22. In Kansas, it depends on the county, but Johnson and Wyandotte County’s locations are open.

Where are the early voting locations?

Kansas City : Jackson County voters living in Kansas City have six early voting locations to choose from. Most are open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Kansas City Election Board office, 4407 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Country Club Christian Church, 6101 Ward Parkway

The Mount Christian Worship Center, 1800 E. 79th St.

Palestine Senior Citizen Activity Center, 3325 Prospect Ave.

United Believers Community Church, 5600 E. 112th Terrace

The Whole Person, 3710 Main St.

Jackson County : The Jackson County Election board has three early voting locations for residents of Jackson County who live outside of Kansas City. Hours vary, so check on the election board website .

Jackson County Election Board absentee office, 110 N. Liberty, Independence

Fleming Meeting Hall, 21906 SW Woods Chapel Road, Blue Springs

Ranger Rec. Building, 3310 Rennau Drive, Lee’s Summit

Clay County : All Clay County voters (including those in Kansas City) can vote from Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at these locations:

Clay County Election Board office, 100 W. Mississippi St., Liberty

Annunciation Community Center, 705 N. Jefferson St., Kearney

Gladstone Community Center, 6901 N. Holmes St., Gladstone

Johnson County : Residents can choose from 18 early voting locations, which will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For mail-in voters, there are eight mail ballot drop boxes across the county. Find locations on the Johnson County Election Office website .

Wyandotte County : Most early voting locations in Wyandotte County are open from Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check the election board website for the four mail ballot drop box locations. Here are the early voting locations:

Wyandotte County Election Office; 850 State Ave.; Kansas City, Kansas

Edwardsville City Hall Training Room, 670 S. 4th St., Edwardsville

Eisenhower Recreation Center; 2801 N. 72nd St.; Kansas City, Kansas

Joe Amayo/Argentine Community Center; 2810 Metropolitan Ave.; Kansas City, Kansas

Patricia Diane Kane Community Center; 3130 N. 122nd St.; Kansas City, Kansas

When is Election Day in Kansas and Missouri?

The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5. In Missouri, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Hours vary in Kansas, but most in the Kansas City area will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What ID do I need to vote?

Registered Missouri voters will need a current photo ID issued by the federal or Missouri governments. IDs from other states are not accepted. Usable forms of photo ID for Missouri include:

A non-expired Missouri driver’s license or a state ID

A non-expired military ID, including a veteran ID card

A U.S. passport or another form of photo ID issued by the U.S. government or the state of Missouri that has not expired

In Kansas, there are more options for acceptable photo IDs . Only voters 65 and older can use expired identification.

Driver’s license or ID card issued by Kansas or another state

Military ID

U.S. passport

ID card issued by a Native American tribe

Employee badge or ID issued by a government office

Student ID card from an accredited postsecondary education institution in Kansas

Concealed carry license issued by Kansas or another state

Public assistance ID card issued by a government office

What’s on the ballot?

You can find your Kansas or Missouri sample ballot online. To research the candidates and issues, use the 2024 Kansas City Voter Guide , created by The Star and partner nonprofit newsrooms. Catch up on The Star’s political coverage on the KansasCity.com elections section .

While The Star’s news staff remains neutral on political issues, the opinion writers share their recommendations in the form of The Kansas City Star’s endorsements .

How do I reach my election office?

If you have questions about voting eligibility, accessibility, registration or locations, contact your local election board.

Missouri

Kansas

Have more questions about elections in the Kansas City area? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com .