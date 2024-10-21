J. Crew is looking to open a new store in Johnson County. Here’s where it could be

J. Crew — a New York-based fashion brand — is looking to open another location in the Kansas City area.

The men and women’s clothing store has filed an application with the city of Overland Park to open a spot at 7951 W. 160th St., in the burgeoning Bluhawk development .

This would be the second J. Crew store in the area. The other is on the Country Club Plaza at 519 Nichols Road.

The Kansas City area has two J. Crew Factory locations — a sister brand that offers clothes at a reduced price. Those stores are at 4949 W. 119th St. in Overland Park and 1813 Village Parkway West in Kansas City, Kansas, in Legends Outlets.

J. Crew closed its Town Center Plaza location at 5004 W. 119th St. in Leawood in 2022.

With hundreds of locations around the globe, the retailer sells swimwear, outerwear, loungewear, business casual apparel and more.

Bluhawk is planning on adding several more retailers and restaurants over the next few years. Its shopping and lifestyle center, The Boundary at Bluhawk, is slated to open in 2026.