Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Kansas City Star

    Finally, a win for Kansas Jayhawks football. Let’s grade that blowout of Houston

    By Shreyas Laddha,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cC6Nu_0wEeawSf00

    It took 51 days, but the University of Kansas football team finally won another game.

    The Jayhawks defeated Houston 42-14 Saturday afternoon at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The outcome put a halt to KU’s five-game losing streak

    “It’s a pretty excited group in (the locker room) right now. ... This group has stuck together, this staff has stuck together,” coach Lance Leipold said. “I’m really proud of them, and again, they’re enjoying the victory. And they should.”

    Here are our grades for all three phases for KU (2-5, 1-3 Big 12), plus a Jayhawks player of the game:

    Kansas offense: A

    KU’s offense was spectacular. Quarterback Jalon Daniels finished 16-of-21 for 247 yards and three passing touchdowns. He also ran for a score. Devin Neal had 108 rushing yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns.

    It was the best Daniels has looked all season. KU rolled up 467 yards of offense.

    It was the first time — in a long time — that KU’s offense looked smooth and played mistake-free football.

    Kansas defense: A

    The defense made its presence felt against the Cougars.

    Kansas forced four turnovers and limited the Cougars to 335 total yards. KU’s defense also had six sacks and a QB hurry.

    Cornerback Cobee Bryant had three interceptions . Linebacker Cornell Wheeler had one, too.

    “You see what happens when the pass rush happens,” Bryant said. “They kind of get frustrated. Quarterbacks just want to lob the ball up.”

    Bryant is right — it was the first time all season that Jayhawks generated a consistent pass rush. And that paid big dividends Saturday.

    Kansas special teams: C

    For the most part, KU’s special teams were fine.

    Kicker Tabor Allen went 0-for-1 on field goals, missing a 47-yard kick. It was his first missed field goal of the season.

    Kick returner Jameel Croft averaged 19 yards per return, with a long of 23.

    Punter Damon Greaves averaged 38 yards per punt, with a long of 42.

    KU player of the game: Jalon Daniels

    Amid an up-and-down season, Daniels delivered a masterclass on Saturday . He completed multiple NFL-worthy throws and didn’t force anything.

    It was easily his best performance to date this season. Daniels looked a lot like he did in 2022 and 2023, which bodes well for KU in games to come this season.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kansas football blasts Houston at Arrowhead. Could it spark a season turnaround?
    The Kansas City Star2 days ago
    Chiefs’ Justin Reid shares a positive word for injured teammate Jaylen Watson
    The Kansas City Star3 hours ago
    Late TD saves Pitt State homecoming; Missouri State wins 5th straight: Area college football
    The Kansas City Star2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    A 49ers player from Center High hit Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes in the throat
    The Kansas City Star1 day ago
    Figuring out transit for World Cup in KC is no small task. Take it from the guy in charge
    The Kansas City Star1 day ago
    Ex-Chiefs receiver shares details of what happens when a player is cut by team
    The Kansas City Star4 hours ago
    Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after struck by passenger bus in Kansas City
    The Kansas City Star2 days ago
    Here’s who national experts predict will win KC Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers game
    The Kansas City Star2 days ago
    Chiefs game stats, Week 7: Chiefs at 49ers
    The Kansas City Star1 day ago
    Kansas City restaurant expanded a year ago. The new location closes this weekend
    The Kansas City Star8 hours ago
    KC Star, Wichita Eagle win Scripps Howard Award for Marion newspaper raid coverage
    The Kansas City Star1 day ago
    Knife-wielding man chasing person around casino is killed by officers, Indiana cops say
    The Kansas City Star2 days ago
    Kansas City Current star Temwa Chawinga becomes 1st NWSL player to 20-goal mark
    The Kansas City Star2 days ago
    Watch the replay: Proposition 137 would end term limits for judges
    Arizona Luminaria25 days ago
    77-year-old woman fatally shoots man who ‘jokingly’ asked her to shoot him, Ohio cops say
    The Kansas City Star21 hours ago
    J. Crew is looking to open a new store in Johnson County. Here’s where it could be
    The Kansas City Star1 day ago
    Chiefs’ backup offensive linemen blocked (the sun) for starters on the sideline
    The Kansas City Star1 day ago
    Can Kansas and Missouri voters wear political attire to the polls? What state laws say
    The Kansas City Starlast hour
    Two angles of Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes trucking 49ers’ Malik Mustapha on TD run
    The Kansas City Star1 day ago
    Semitractor-trailer hauling cheese crashes, catches fire on I-435 in Kansas City
    The Kansas City Star2 days ago
    Chiefs game roster and schedule: Week seven
    The Kansas City Star2 days ago
    ‘Let’s go to the Boone’: $8.7M revival of 18th and Vine theater resumes after long delay
    The Kansas City Star2 hours ago
    Will Kansas Jayhawks’ 3-point shooting improve this season? One newcomer says yes
    The Kansas City Star7 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy