Finally, a win for Kansas Jayhawks football. Let’s grade that blowout of Houston

It took 51 days, but the University of Kansas football team finally won another game.

The Jayhawks defeated Houston 42-14 Saturday afternoon at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The outcome put a halt to KU’s five-game losing streak

“It’s a pretty excited group in (the locker room) right now. ... This group has stuck together, this staff has stuck together,” coach Lance Leipold said. “I’m really proud of them, and again, they’re enjoying the victory. And they should.”

Here are our grades for all three phases for KU (2-5, 1-3 Big 12), plus a Jayhawks player of the game:

Kansas offense: A

KU’s offense was spectacular. Quarterback Jalon Daniels finished 16-of-21 for 247 yards and three passing touchdowns. He also ran for a score. Devin Neal had 108 rushing yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns.

It was the best Daniels has looked all season. KU rolled up 467 yards of offense.

It was the first time — in a long time — that KU’s offense looked smooth and played mistake-free football.

Kansas defense: A

The defense made its presence felt against the Cougars.

Kansas forced four turnovers and limited the Cougars to 335 total yards. KU’s defense also had six sacks and a QB hurry.

Cornerback Cobee Bryant had three interceptions . Linebacker Cornell Wheeler had one, too.

“You see what happens when the pass rush happens,” Bryant said. “They kind of get frustrated. Quarterbacks just want to lob the ball up.”

Bryant is right — it was the first time all season that Jayhawks generated a consistent pass rush. And that paid big dividends Saturday.

Kansas special teams: C

For the most part, KU’s special teams were fine.

Kicker Tabor Allen went 0-for-1 on field goals, missing a 47-yard kick. It was his first missed field goal of the season.

Kick returner Jameel Croft averaged 19 yards per return, with a long of 23.

Punter Damon Greaves averaged 38 yards per punt, with a long of 42.

KU player of the game: Jalon Daniels

Amid an up-and-down season, Daniels delivered a masterclass on Saturday . He completed multiple NFL-worthy throws and didn’t force anything.

It was easily his best performance to date this season. Daniels looked a lot like he did in 2022 and 2023, which bodes well for KU in games to come this season.