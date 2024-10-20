Nancy Boyda: Solutions are in the center. In Congress, I will represent every Kansan | Opinion

A woman on the campaign trail recently told me that her brother and sister haven’t spoken in 20 years because of partisan politics. She was heartbroken, and so was I. It’s a grim reminder of how deeply the partisan divide has affected our families and communities.

The constant gridlock in Congress has real consequences, and we are all suffering because of it. For two decades, there has been a bipartisan immigration bill that could have prevented the crisis we face today. But it never made it to the House floor for a vote — because of partisan politics. The same could be said for so many other challenges such as housing, health care and securing Social Security and Medicare — issues that remain unresolved because of political division.

But today, I have good news. Most Kansans are ready to move beyond the partisan divide that has torn apart our families and our country. We are ready for a new approach.

I am running for Congress because I want to be part of the solution, part of a new approach. You may wonder, if I’m just one person, why do I believe I can make a difference?

First, I am not bound by special interests. Every candidate receives dozens of questionnaires from special interest groups asking for promises on how they would vote. Politicians make hundreds of promises to special interests, but these promises are kept from the public.

No wonder Congress is broken. Partisanship is deeply entrenched way before any votes are even cast.

Against all advice, I have politely, but firmly, declined to fill out these questionnaires. I don’t know of any other candidate who has done this, including my opponent.

I want Kansans to know that I will work for solutions for them — not for special interests.

Second, I have proven my independence. When I represented Kansas in the U.S. House of Representatives before, I broke with my party to put Kansans first. For example, I urged both sides to pass a bipartisan immigration bill before the humanitarian crisis at the southern border grew worse. I called on both sides to secure the border and control who comes into our country. Then, we could create a path to citizenship for immigrants who have been here for five years without committing any violent crime. Unfortunately, partisanship won, and our country is suffering because of it.

Third, I believe in collaboration. I will call on our Kansas delegation to come together publicly to work on behalf of Kansas. For example, what if Sen. Jerry Moran and I traveled across the state together promoting a bipartisan immigration bill? (Jerry and I served in the House together.) Would it make a difference? Could we finally pass a commonsense immigration bill?

I know collaboration is possible. But it will happen only if voters demand it and vote for leaders who are committed to it.

What if this collaboration went beyond the issue of immigration? What if I, along with a Republican partner, worked on economic development in Kansas City, Kansas, together? What if we supported rural hospitals and veterans’ facilities together? What if we collaborated instead of fought?

The vast majority of Kansans are moderate, practical people. They are tired of the dysfunction in Congress. I offer a middle way — a path forward that brings people together from both sides. But this will happen only if enough Kansans vote for and demand that elected officials work together from the center, not the extremes.

We need real leadership to get us out of this endless mess. I have a vision that Kansans can lead the way.

Solutions are in the center.

Nancy Boyda is a candidate to represent Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.