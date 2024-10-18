Travis Kelce usually ignores social-media criticism but he addressed one aspersion

If you believe the online rumors and gossip sites, it’s been quite a year for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

In the past 12 months, Kelce has gotten engaged to superstar singer Taylor Swift, signed a break-up contract with her, shopped for European real estate with Swift, left her waiting on a plane and spent tens of thousands of dollars on gifts for his girlfriend.

Kelce never responded to any of those rumors. But he felt the need to speak out Thursday night about his love of ... Cleveland sports teams.

Earlier in the week, Kelce and Swift attended Game 1 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium. Kelce, who grew up in Cleveland Heights, was on hand to watch the Guardians.

But Kelce upset some Cleveland fans when he wore a Midnight Rodeo cap (which was good news for a KC band ) instead of a Guardians hat. Cleveland fans on Reddit let Kelce have it for the faux pas .

When the Guardians beat the Yankees 7-5 in 10 innings on Thursday night in an epic game , Kelce wrote on X: “Playoff baseball baby!!! @CleGuardians have the city absolutely ROCKIN TONIGHT!! What a game!”

Some fans again bashed Kelce for not painting his face for Game 1 in the Bronx. No cap.

Kelce clearly saw those in his mentions and for once decided to speak up about negative talk about him.

He wrote on X: “I’ve been a cleveland sports fan my entire life… Make it back to countless amount of games over the years both Guards and Cavs just to enjoy these memories with my friends and family, WIN OR LOSE!!… and I don’t wear Cleveland gear one time and all of a sudden I’m not a real fan?! Ask anybody that was in or around that suite on game 1 who I was cheering for, they’ll let you know I was there for the @CleGuardians.”

Some Cleveland fans loved that Kelce took time to speak out about his sports fandom when he overlooks all those other remarks made about him.

Here is what some of them were saying.

And, like any good friend would do, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes responded by supporting his favorite baseball team. This was funny.