    • The Kansas City Star

    Her love is infectious. Meet a spirited Lab/boxer mix at Melissa’s Second Chances

    By Trish Stinger, Melissa’s Second Chances staff,

    2 days ago

    Malibu

    Breed: Black Lab/boxer mix

    Age: 2 years old

    This spirited lady is full of life and always ready to play. Her tail never stops wagging, and her love for people is infectious.

    She’s sweet and friendly, always eager to meet new friends and make everyone around her smile. Malibu is a dog who loves to love and be loved in return. She does great with kids, cats and other dogs. She’s the perfect companion for anyone looking for a loyal, energetic friend.

    With her boundless energy and loving nature, Malibu will make every day brighter. Adopt Malibu and let her bring a wave of joy into you.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=062Fag_0w8q9SBO00
    Tessa Special to The Star

    Tessa

    Breed: Domestic shorthair

    Age: 2 years, 3 months

    Tessa is very affectionate and enjoys hanging out with people at Wayside. She loves to play with a cat wand toy and enjoys bubble enrichment. She’s also happy to bird-watch and spy on neighbors. If you’re looking for someone to “spill the tea with,” Tessa is your gal. Meet her today at Wayside Waifs.

    To fill out an adoption application for Malibu, go to mscrescue.org/adopt/ . Melissa’s Second Chances is a nonprofit animal rescue in Shawnee. The group finds homes and safe refuge for animals in need of a second chance to be beloved family pets.

    Wayside Waifs is able to welcome visitors without an appointment. To learn about the adoption process and available animals, go here .

    grandma's are awesome
    1d ago
    Strangest looking dog I’ve ever seen on post picture!
