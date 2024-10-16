Her love is infectious. Meet a spirited Lab/boxer mix at Melissa’s Second Chances

Malibu

Breed: Black Lab/boxer mix

Age: 2 years old

This spirited lady is full of life and always ready to play. Her tail never stops wagging, and her love for people is infectious.

She’s sweet and friendly, always eager to meet new friends and make everyone around her smile. Malibu is a dog who loves to love and be loved in return. She does great with kids, cats and other dogs. She’s the perfect companion for anyone looking for a loyal, energetic friend.

With her boundless energy and loving nature, Malibu will make every day brighter. Adopt Malibu and let her bring a wave of joy into you.

Tessa Special to The Star

Tessa

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 2 years, 3 months

Tessa is very affectionate and enjoys hanging out with people at Wayside. She loves to play with a cat wand toy and enjoys bubble enrichment. She’s also happy to bird-watch and spy on neighbors. If you’re looking for someone to “spill the tea with,” Tessa is your gal. Meet her today at Wayside Waifs.

To fill out an adoption application for Malibu, go to mscrescue.org/adopt/ . Melissa’s Second Chances is a nonprofit animal rescue in Shawnee. The group finds homes and safe refuge for animals in need of a second chance to be beloved family pets.

Wayside Waifs is able to welcome visitors without an appointment. To learn about the adoption process and available animals, go here .