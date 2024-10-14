Open in App
    • The Kansas City Star

    Travis Kelce has theory why Kareem Hunt, JuJu Smith-Schuster thrive with Chiefs

    By Pete Grathoff,

    2 days ago

    Two of the biggest stars for the Chiefs in their 26-13 win over the Saints were players who signed with the team after they’d played their preseason games.

    Running back Kareem Hunt, who joined the Chiefs in mid-September , rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown in 27 attempts. It was hit first 100-yard rushing game since 2020 with the Browns.

    Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was signed on Aug. 26, had a game-high 130 yards receiving on seven catches. That was exactly half the receiving yards that Smith-Schuster had all last season with the Patriots.

    Both players seem to be rejuvenated with the Chiefs.

    On the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said it was a matter of that duo getting an opportunity .

    “Kareem had Nick Chubb over there in Cleveland,” Kelce said. “I mean, Nick Chubb, you want to give that guy the ball. And we want to give Kareem the ball. And he’s absolutely killing it right now.”

    Kelce believes Smith-Schuster and Hunt can continue their success with the Chiefs and the reason is simple.

    “Both these guys are familiar with the offense,” Kelce said. “They’re familiar with the scheme, I think they’re familiar with the nucleus of the coaching staff and the players that we’ve got here. Honestly, it just felt like we got our guys back in the building. There was no, like, ‘All right, let’s ease them into it.’ It was like, ‘No, they they’re ready to rock and roll right now.’ And, I mean, JuJu’s won a Super Bowl with us. Kareem’s had unbelievable success in this offense before.

    “So yeah, I think when it comes down to what coach (Andy) Reid is going to call, everybody is very familiar on how to have success with it. And Pat (Mahomes) knows how to get these guys the ball. And he’s trusting it, which is awesome to see.”

    Tony
    2d ago
    Kelce is an idiot wanna be football player is worthless
    Pamela Timmins
    2d ago
    I totally agree with Travis. In this case, familiarity does not breed contempt, it makes for a successful ball team.
