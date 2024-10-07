Here’s this week’s schedule of KC high school football games in Missouri + Kansas

Another stout lineup of high school football games awaits across the Kansas City metro this week.

Here’s the schedule for teams across the KC prep gridiron in Missouri and Kansas:

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted.

Thursday’s games

Blue Valley at Blue Valley Northwest

Blue Valley West at Blue Valley Southwest

Lawrence at Olathe East

St. Mary’s Academy (Kan.) at Pembroke Hill

Shawnee Mission West at Shawnee Mission East

Lawrence Free State at Shawnee Mission North

Friday’s games

Prairie View at Anderson County

Highland Park at Atchison

Santa Fe Trail at Baldwin

Tonganoxie at Basehor-Linwood

Wellsville at Bishop Ward

Ottawa at Bonner Springs

Bishop Miege at Cardinal Ritter (Mo.)

Mill Valley at Gardner Edgerton

Schlagle at Harmon

Oskaloosa at Hiawatha

Eudora at Independence

Piper at Lansing

De Soto at Leavenworth

Olathe North at Olathe Northwest

Shawnee Mission South at Olathe West

McLouth at Pleasant Ridge

St. Thomas Aquinas at Rockhurst

Topeka Seaman at Shawnee Heights

Olathe South at Shawnee Mission Northwest

Blue Valley North at St. James Academy

Northeast at Sumner Academy

Turner at Topeka West

Maranatha Christian at Wabaunsee

Louisburg at Wichita West

Washington at Wyandotte

California at Adrian

Jasper at Archie

Grain Valley at Belton

Park Hill South at Blue Springs

Lexington at Carrollton

Warrensburg at Center

Harrisonville at Clinton

St. Paul Lutheran at Concordia

Westran at Crest Ridge with Chilhowee

Greenfield at Drexel

Ruskin at East

West Platte at East Buchanan

Sherwood at El Dorado Springs

Raytown at Fort Osage

Marshall at Fulton

Excelsior Springs at Grandview

Keytesville at Hardin-Central

Knob Noster with Leeton at Lafayette County

Monroe City at Lawson

Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit

Staley at Lee’s Summit West

Blue Springs South at Liberty

Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North

Lincoln at Lone Jack with Kingsville

Cole Camp at Midway

Oak Park at North Kansas City

Mid-Buchanan at North Platte

Plattsburg at Northland Christian

Central at Oak Grove

Pleasant Hill at Odessa

Sweet Springs at Orrick

St. Joseph Central at Park Hill

Lathrop at Penney

Smithville at Pittsburg (Kan.)

Truman at Platte County

Kearney at Raytown South

Holden at Richmond

Wellington-Napoleon at Santa Fe

Lincoln Prep at Southeast

St. Joseph Benton at St. Pius X

Summit Christian at Van Horn

William Chrisman at Winnetonka

Iola at Osawatomie, forf.

Saturday’s games

St. Michael the Archangel at University Academy with Kauffman Charter, 1 p.m.

KIPP KC Legacy at Christ Prep, 3:30 p.m.

Rich Hill at Osceola, 6 p.m.