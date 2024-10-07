Open in App
    • The Kansas City Star

    Here’s this week’s schedule of KC high school football games in Missouri + Kansas

    By The Kansas City Star,

    2 days ago

    Another stout lineup of high school football games awaits across the Kansas City metro this week.

    Here’s the schedule for teams across the KC prep gridiron in Missouri and Kansas:

    All games at 7 p.m. unless noted.

    Thursday’s games

    Blue Valley at Blue Valley Northwest

    Blue Valley West at Blue Valley Southwest

    Lawrence at Olathe East

    St. Mary’s Academy (Kan.) at Pembroke Hill

    Shawnee Mission West at Shawnee Mission East

    Lawrence Free State at Shawnee Mission North

    Friday’s games

    Prairie View at Anderson County

    Highland Park at Atchison

    Santa Fe Trail at Baldwin

    Tonganoxie at Basehor-Linwood

    Wellsville at Bishop Ward

    Ottawa at Bonner Springs

    Bishop Miege at Cardinal Ritter (Mo.)

    Mill Valley at Gardner Edgerton

    Schlagle at Harmon

    Oskaloosa at Hiawatha

    Eudora at Independence

    Piper at Lansing

    De Soto at Leavenworth

    Olathe North at Olathe Northwest

    Shawnee Mission South at Olathe West

    McLouth at Pleasant Ridge

    St. Thomas Aquinas at Rockhurst

    Topeka Seaman at Shawnee Heights

    Olathe South at Shawnee Mission Northwest

    Blue Valley North at St. James Academy

    Northeast at Sumner Academy

    Turner at Topeka West

    Maranatha Christian at Wabaunsee

    Louisburg at Wichita West

    Washington at Wyandotte

    California at Adrian

    Jasper at Archie

    Grain Valley at Belton

    Park Hill South at Blue Springs

    Lexington at Carrollton

    Warrensburg at Center

    Harrisonville at Clinton

    St. Paul Lutheran at Concordia

    Westran at Crest Ridge with Chilhowee

    Greenfield at Drexel

    Ruskin at East

    West Platte at East Buchanan

    Sherwood at El Dorado Springs

    Raytown at Fort Osage

    Marshall at Fulton

    Excelsior Springs at Grandview

    Keytesville at Hardin-Central

    Knob Noster with Leeton at Lafayette County

    Monroe City at Lawson

    Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit

    Staley at Lee’s Summit West

    Blue Springs South at Liberty

    Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North

    Lincoln at Lone Jack with Kingsville

    Cole Camp at Midway

    Oak Park at North Kansas City

    Mid-Buchanan at North Platte

    Plattsburg at Northland Christian

    Central at Oak Grove

    Pleasant Hill at Odessa

    Sweet Springs at Orrick

    St. Joseph Central at Park Hill

    Lathrop at Penney

    Smithville at Pittsburg (Kan.)

    Truman at Platte County

    Kearney at Raytown South

    Holden at Richmond

    Wellington-Napoleon at Santa Fe

    Lincoln Prep at Southeast

    St. Joseph Benton at St. Pius X

    Summit Christian at Van Horn

    William Chrisman at Winnetonka

    Iola at Osawatomie, forf.

    Saturday’s games

    St. Michael the Archangel at University Academy with Kauffman Charter, 1 p.m.

    KIPP KC Legacy at Christ Prep, 3:30 p.m.

    Rich Hill at Osceola, 6 p.m.

