    • The Kansas City Star

    Concert attendees may have been exposed to rabid bats, Illinois health officials say

    By Kate Linderman,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JiEV2_0vxuNQcM00

    Concertgoers at a popular live-music venue may have been exposed to rabid bats , Chicago officials said.

    While Goose took the stage at the Salt Shed — located in an old Morton Salt factory — on Sept. 12, there was at least one bat exposure, but others may have been exposed, according to a news release from the Chicago Department of Public Health on Oct. 4.

    “Bats in and around Chicago have been found to carry rabies, although not all bats carry rabies,” the department said.

    McClatchy News reached out to the Salt Shed but did not immediately receive a response.

    Officials advise those bitten or scratched by a bat at the concert to “contact a healthcare provider” for rabies prevention. Due to bats’ small teeth, people may not have felt or seen the bat bites, CDPH said.

    “Rabies post-exposure prophylaxis consists of a dose of human rabies immune globulin and four doses of vaccine, which is highly effective in preventing rabies,” health officials said.

    Rabies, which is a virus affecting the human nervous system, is spread by animals infected by rabies, the department said.

    A bite from a rabid animal could turn deadly for humans, according to CDPH, so the vaccine is crucial in preventing the spread.

    Those who did not have direct contact with bats at the concert are not at risk, officials said.

