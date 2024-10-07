Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Kansas City Star

    Follow stats, scores & play-by-play from Kansas City Royals at NY Yankees ALDS Game 2

    By Scott Chasen,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41SBp8_0vxtI0FP00

    The Kansas City Royals face the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS, and if you’re a KC sports fan, you’re plenty aware of how busy Monday night is shaping up to be.

    Yes, the Chiefs play on “Monday Night Football” while the Royals game is going on. So if you’re hoping to make use of all your screens, you can follow stats and play-by-play from the Royals’ playoff game below.

    (Our Chiefs live game tracker is here , by the way.

    Game 2 will be shown on TBS, TruTV and Max starting at 6:38 p.m. Monday night. Make sure to check out kansascity.com after the game for full coverage and analysis.

    Live updates from ALDS Game 2

    Follow stats, scores and play-by-play from Game 2 of the ALDS between the KC Royals and NY Yankees.

    The ALDS is a best-of-five series that will shift back to KC for Game 3 on Wednesday.

    More coverage from Royals vs. Yankees

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Pete Rose, who died Monday, very nearly signed with the Royals in the 1970s
    The Kansas City Star7 days ago
    Why ‘Let’s Go Royals’ was the most telling sound at the Chiefs-Saints game Monday
    The Kansas City Star1 day ago
    Have you noticed this Royals strategy? When (and why) Matt Quatraro pulls KC pitchers
    The Kansas City Star4 hours ago
    See these former Chiefs players modeling designer team fashions at annual Style Lounge
    The Kansas City Star2 hours ago
    Prosecutor in office romance threatens woman to change story, bruises her, Ohio cops say
    The Kansas City Star6 days ago
    KC Royals pitcher Michael Wacha to start ALDS Game 1 at NY Yankees; Ragans next
    The Kansas City Star6 days ago
    Shimmery, freckled Taylor Swift sports flirty plaid, more tall boots at Chiefs-Saints
    The Kansas City Star1 day ago
    Is a Missouri state trooper calling you? Why you should be cautious of this telephone scam
    The Kansas City Star6 days ago
    Two arrested following report that kids were killed, burned in backyard, Indiana cops say
    The Kansas City Star2 days ago
    Wife in disbelief over husband’s big Missouri lottery win. ‘You didn’t win that much’
    The Kansas City Star6 days ago
    Former Johnson County pizzeria will become celebrity-backed hot chicken restaurant
    The Kansas City Star5 days ago
    COVID lab sent fake negative test results to people in height of pandemic, feds say
    The Kansas City Star7 days ago
    KC teen suspected of robbing 35 businesses before recent arrest: Court documents
    The Kansas City Star5 days ago
    Roller coaster temperatures bring near-record summer-like heat back to Kansas City
    The Kansas City Star6 days ago
    Kansas City bar and restaurant will close this weekend: ‘We had a great six years’
    The Kansas City Star5 days ago
    Husband, wife take plea deal for stealing ‘mummified’ dead man’s benefits in Overland Park
    The Kansas City Star6 days ago
    ‘And their barbecue sucks.’ Baltimore fans hate KC after Royals’, Chiefs’ playoff wins
    The Kansas City Star6 days ago
    What’s the way to warm her heart? Turn the AC up, the heat down, and simply chill out
    The Kansas City Star7 days ago
    Man killed in shooting on Kansas City street. Police search for person who fled in pickup
    The Kansas City Star5 days ago
    Fans love Chiefs postgame banter between Taylor Swift and fellow NFL WAG Chariah Gordon
    The Kansas City Star1 day ago
    Independence woman accused of driving drunk, hitting three students in school parking lot
    The Kansas City Star1 day ago
    Donna Kelce, named one of Glamour’s Women of The Year, wanted to be Clair Huxtable
    The Kansas City Star5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy