    • The Kansas City Star

    Kansas City Star endorses candidates and ballot measures ahead of Nov. 5 election | Opinion

    By Yvette Walker,

    2 days ago

    The general election is a month away, on Nov. 5. And while I’m encouraging everyone reading this to vote, some of you won’t or just aren’t sure who to vote for.

    That is why it’s a practice of The Kansas City Star, like many other local newspapers around the United States, to make endorsements on local issues. The Editorial Board selects candidates in Missouri and Kansas primaries and general elections. We are doing it again this year, as we have done, one way or another, since our founding in 1880.

    We won’t cover every single one, but we’ll try our best to cover the races and issues that most affect you, our readers. Today, we begin with Missouri’s U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Sen. Josh Harley, Democrat Lucas Kunce, Better Party candidate Jared Young, Green Party Nathan Kline, and Libertarian W.C. Young.

    The Star Editorial Board comprises myself, Deputy Opinion Editor Derek Donovan and board members and opinion writers Melinda Henneberger and Toriano Porter, who will produce editorials that will be published before the election. We are starting now to allow some of you who will vote early or absentee to have additional information.

    In addition to individual candidates, we will weigh in on some of Missouri’s ballot measures that voters have an opportunity to decide on.

    The board uses several methods to decide on endorsements: reporting, interviews, data research and reviews of the candidates’ past experience. One person usually writes the editorial, though it represents the board’s consensus opinion.

    You will notice that some candidates and organizers will contribute columns on our pages. We allow anyone to submit commentaries as long as they are credible and factual, but the publishing of these columns is not an indication of our recommendations. Only editorials labeled “endorsement” speak for the board.

    We take months to work on this important project, and we believe it is crucial and critical in our interest to inform local voters.

    Voter turnout has been dismal and disappointing around the country, and likewise here in Missouri and Kansas. There are lots of reasons people choose not to vote: time, energy but also a question of whether their vote is valued and are they making the right decisions in the voter booth.

    Only 38.25% of the voting population turned out in the 2022 general election, according to the Missouri Secretary of State website. Presidential election years usually do better. In 2020, 60.28% of registered voters cast their ballots. That sounds pretty good, but considering it was a contentious race between incumbent Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, you’d think it would have hit at least 75% percent.

    Maybe I’m dreaming to think voter turnout could reach that high, especially with so many undecided voters.

    If you are undecided, you might fall into a few categories.

    Resonate’s 2024 Voter Landscape report reveals some troubling trends:

    • Trust in the Democratic Party has decreased.
    • J.D. Vance’s presence isn’t helping Donald Trump.
    • Some Gen-Z voters might not vote.
    • And “money-minded” undecideds are holding out.

    Resonate, a company that uses consumer data to recognize trends, reported that up to 37% of these independent-leaning undecided voters may stay away from the polls in November.

    That’s a lot of voters.

    They are are grouped into four categories:

    • Money-Minded Undecideds: They are all about the economy.
    • Cyber Crusaders: Normally Democratic but not as confident this time.
    • Gen-Z Zealots: A significant portion of voters in this audience are looking for a change.
    • Non-voting Neutrals: They usually don’t vote and aren’t expected to in this election.

    While the presidential election seems more important, it’s the local elections that matter the most — especially to those money-minded, crusader and change-seeking voters.

    Over the next few weeks, come back to these pages for our endorsements of candidates and ballot measures. The weekend before the election, we’ll round up all our endorsements in two handy columns for each side of the state line.

    And no matter where you fall on the political party or undecided spectrum, please participate.

    You may get tired of hearing my bullhorn, but vote! It’s your right and your obligation.

    We’re here to help.

