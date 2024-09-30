Open in App
    • The Kansas City Star

    Principal inappropriately touches students at dance smelling of alcohol, official says

    By Mike Stunson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47uivJ_0vokDz6G00

    A principal’s “improper behavior” at a high school dance has led to his arrest, Oklahoma officials say.

    Bixby High School Principal Mickey Replogle was also suspended following the Saturday, Sept. 28, incident at the Renaissance Hotel in Tulsa, according to Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller.

    Miller said multiple students and adults reported Replogle smelled like alcohol and was inappropriately touching students on the dance floor during the Bixby High School Fall Dance.

    Tulsa jail records show Replogle was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

    One parent said officers “swarmed the dance floor” to arrest the principal.

    “I’m outraged because I have grandkids who go to this school; and I will not tolerate that . I’m not going to brush it under the rug,” Bobbie Wagnon told KOKI.

    In a statement to the school community, Miller said the district’s investigation into the allegations was expected to be completed in two days.

    Anyone with information was asked to contact Tulsa police at 918-596-9222 or the superintendent’s office at 918-366-2200.

    Miller called the news of Replogle’s alleged conduct “very upsetting.”

    “The well-being of our students is critically important, and parents and students must have complete confidence in the employees entrusted with their care,” the superintendent said. “If these allegations are confirmed, such behavior would be utterly unacceptable for any individual within Bixby Schools, especially someone in a trusted leadership position.”

    Replogle is due in court Tuesday, Oct. 1, according to the jail records.

    Comments / 43
    Add a Comment
    mercilessindiansavage
    1d ago
    Again, it's NOT the drag queens Oklahoma, or anywhere, for that matter, needs to be worrying about. Pedos surround themselves with children in their careers. Hence why SO many principles, teachers, youth pastors, and ministers are getting arrested in the south! 🤬🤬🤬🤬
    paul mcc
    1d ago
    how to destroy a career class 101
    View all comments
