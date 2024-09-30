Open in App
    • The Kansas City Star

    Don’t let NY mayor’s indictment move you toward lie that officials are ‘all bad’ | Opinion

    By Melinda Henneberger,

    2 days ago

    Even before Democratic New York Mayor Eric Adams was indicted on federal corruption charges , many of his constituents had already done the math: All things being equal, they would rather not have someone charged with taking bribes from Turkey for the last 10 years running their city. And with the former police captain’s administration melting faster than the Juneau icefield , they said, he’s gotta go .

    “For the good of the city, he should resign.” New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X.

    Like Donald Trump, he is adamant that he was actually targeted for caring too much — about you, and you, and you: “I always knew that if I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target — and a target I became. … I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit.” And, as is his right, with lawyers from WilmerHale and with Alex Spiro , who also represents Elon Musk.

    Yet even those fellow Democrats who are sticking by Adams for now are clearing their throats in preparation for the inevitable unsentimental goodbye. Ask former New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, whose party turned on him long before he was found guilty of taking gold bars and cash in return for favors for Qatar and Egypt.

    Democrats indicted

    It would be wildly illogical, of course, for MAGA Republicans to somehow believe that the DOJ investigated Democrats Adams, Menendez and the president’s own tax-evading son, Hunter Biden, because they broke the law, but pursued charges against Trump because he’s a conservative who is fighting for you.

    Other prominent Democrats indicted in the Biden years include former California Rep. Terrance Cox , sitting Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar , former Illinois House speaker Michael Madigan and former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum . If the DOJ has been weaponized by this administration, why so much friendly fire?

    That wouldn’t make any sense. But I’m not sure Trumpists do believe that. Instead, his followers seem happy to believe that all pols are venal and self-interested.

    With morality off the table, every qualm is a quibble that at most might lead to a counter accusation. And to me, the two most dangerous lies Trumpists and others have bought into are that “they’re all bad” and “they’re all the same.” That this Eric Adams scandal feeds right into that thinking doesn’t make it true.

    Because elected officials are neither all bad nor all the same, either personally or in terms of policy. Someone who brags about grabbing the genitals of strangers is not the same as someone who does not. Someone who intends to hobble the American economy with inflationary tariffs that are really just a sales tax on American consumers is not the same as someone who does not.

    Someone who knows that Vladimir Putin would never be mollified by our abandonment of Ukraine is not the same as someone who does not.

    Someone who can’t speak without hurling insults is not the same as someone who regularly manages this modest feat: Trump, who routinely refers to Kamala Harris as “stupid,” “weak,” “dumb as a rock” and “lazy,” outdid himself on Saturday, describing his presidential rival as “mentally impaired” and “mentally disabled.”

    Lies about immigrants

    Someone who wants you to believe that the biggest issue facing America is an influx of brutal immigrant ex-convicts is not the same as someone who knows that immigrants, regardless of their status, are far less likely to commit a crime of any kind than those of us who were born here.

    Border crossings are at a four-year low, and unfortunately, asylum for those fleeing political persecution has effectively stopped. In places like Springfield, Ohio, Haitians are not eating anyone’s pet, but they are keeping the town’s economic lights on. A candidate who wants to round up and deport millions, which would devastate our country, is not the same as someone who wants to reform our immigration system.

    Adams, who stands accused of grifting from the moment he entered politics, is a big disappointment to New Yorkers. But he is not someone they will defend whatever the evidence says. And not someone whose alleged crimes would ever make me believe we can’t expect any better.

    When we say no one is above the law, that doesn’t mean except for those who agree with us, those who entertain us, or who dislike the same people we do .

    Trump never pretended to be a good guy, so new information about him makes no difference to his adherents. And he isn’t trying to win over anyone.

    Instead, he is trying to sow chaos, delay the normal electoral process, and move us toward the deep cynicism of an American president who routinely defends autocrats and argues that all countries are governed by killers.

    Even a few years ago, a lot more conservatives would have been appalled by that notion. In a month and change, the presidential election between Harris and Trump will be decided by how many still are, and vote like it. But they’d first have to reject the hazy, lazy view that they’re all bad, all the same, and in this contest, equally unworthy of our support.

