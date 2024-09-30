Open in App
    The Kansas City Star

    Live K-10 traffic updates: Delays, accidents in KC, Johnson County, Lawrence

    By Kansas City Star Bot,

    3 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0km7bP_0voYH0Ds00

    Here’s what traffic is looking like today on Kansas 10 highway between Kansas City and Lawrence.

    This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

    You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form .

    Current Incidents:

    There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

    Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

    Broken down vehicle on eastbound K-10 in Lenexa

    There is a broken down vehicle on K-10 from K-7 to South Woodland Street.

    The warning was issued Monday at 3:46 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:53 p.m.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24tSAB_0voYH0Ds00

    Broken down vehicle on eastbound K-10 in Olathe

    There is a broken down vehicle on K-10 between South Cedar Creek Parkway and K-7.

    The incident was reported Monday at 1:59 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 2:10 p.m.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MehX5_0voYH0Ds00

    This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form .

