Address: 4535 W. Prairie Road, Freeport

Property description: This four-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom farmette built in 1898 sits on more than two acres in the Eastland School District, close to the conveniences of Freeport. Original wood floors, attic space and multiple living areas. Updates include a newer furnace, septic system, water conditioner and filters, bedroom carpeting, electrical, sump pump and upstairs windows. The versatile living spaces include a wood-burning fireplace, dine-in kitchen, first-floor laundry, mudroom and sunroom. This property includes numerous storage sheds (with electricity) including a large storage building, a moveable chicken coop, a woodshop with an attic and an extra deep, detached two-car garage. This property is comprised of two separate parcels. Full basement. County taxes.

Asking price: $279,000

Listing agent: Kayla Block, Fawn Ridge Real Estate Co., 815-493-2829

About this series

Each week, we feature a unique property for sale in the area. Have a property you'd like to see featured? Email frontdoor@journalstandard.com and put "on the market" in the subject line.

This article originally appeared on Journal Standard: On the market: This Freeport area home is listed at $279,000